Tens of Millions Take the Streets in Brazil to Oppose Lula’s Controversial Victory

Tens of millions of demonstrators are still in the streets of Brazil to support current president Jair Bolsonaro and protest what many regard as “stolen” elections that saw the victory of former convict and leftist ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“This year brings back memories of the people in the street, who stopped fighting Soviet communists in the late 80s, the Berlin Wall was coming down, you know what, this is orders of magnitude bigger,” political commentator and associate of Project Veritas Matthew Tyrmand told Steve Bannon of War Room.

“I’m going to go out on a limb and state this is the largest free demonstration in human history. 220 million people still,” Tyrmand continued. “And we’ve got 10s of millions of people. Every city and every region has tons of people on the street. And it’s not been reported.”

How it happened

On Nov. 19, former socialist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, or Lula, a three-times-convict, was freed from prison where he served a 12-year sentence for corruption starting in 2017, of which he served only 19 months before his conviction was annulled by the judges he had appointed during his 16 years in office.

According to the official records, Lula won 50.9 percent of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1 percent. In a runoff election between the two on Oct. 30, however, consistent rumors buzzed among Bolsonaro supporters that the elections had been severely tampered with.

In response to Bolsonaro’s initial complaint filed on Nov. 22, the leader of Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, ordered Bolsonaro’s Partido Liberal (PL) to file a new complaint within two days, including of the congressional elections earlier in October in which the PL amassed the most votes in the two congressional houses.

However, the TSE dismissed the PL’s complaint. It ruled that the election results were valid — an opinion echoed by domestic and foreign media and embraced by international political leaders who praised Lula for “saving democracy” and his stated allegiance to the environmental reform plans and sustainable development goals.

De Moraes’ judicial superpowers at play

On Oct. 20, the Supreme Court agreed on a ruling granting the Court imperial powers pending the election results. The decree has led to a spree of silencing and banning dissenting voices that de Moraes has set out upon in a blatant demonstration of power overreach.

“The Citizens Free Press, the Gateway Pundits, the CDM press, where I write with Todd Wood, those Brazilian corollaries, they’ve been censored; Khubilai Khan, with millions of followers; they’ve been shut down,” Tyrmand told Steve Bannon.

“Hi all, as we know, the local media/press are censuring [sic] protests across Brazil, but we know for sure there are thousands of people democratically protesting in piece [sic]. Please post your pics and videos. Let’s share this beautiful momentum,” said one Twitter user.

It seems the government is going on an all-out war against its own population, taking Trudeauian measures such as freezing protestors’ bank accounts. It even issued an order allowing them to take demonstrator’s children who have participated in the demonstrations in custody to allegedly protect them from harm.

“Those who protest the Stolen Election in Brazil are getting there [sic] children taken away!! Coming to America very soon,” another Twitter post read.

Deja Vu

The Brazilian elections soap opera seems to be pulled straight from a reinactment of the U.S. 2020 elections. In a similar scenario, both candidates finished at about 50 percent, arriving at a deadlock situation.

In the scenario, the left-wing candidate is a suspected or convicted criminal and seems to be gaining the upper hand by a super flimsy majority that is apparently bolstered by extensive voter fraud, a suspicion which, of course, unanimously and vehemently would be denied by the mainstream media.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro hasn’t fully acknowledged his opponent’s victory. But neither does he entirely renounce it. He has hardly left his presidential residence since, giving rise to suspicion he may resist the take-over of power, which is slated to happen by the new year.

The country has been in a gridlock for almost four weeks now, with none of the parties willing to give in an inch. And thus, many citizens turned to the military, hoping they would step in in favor of the people.

Some military seems to sympathize with the people and Bolsonaro. One of eight Military Commands of the Brazilian Army, the Northeastern Military Command, said in a statement: “Defense Minister General-of-Army Paulo Sérgio Nogueira made it clear that there are signs of fraud, that the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) hides data, and that the demonstrations should continue,” War Room reported.

It is, however, doubtful whether the army will side with the people because they are governed by the same forces who run the corporations, the banks, and the politicians. And thus, the powershift will probably occur as planned with Lula and his international friends taking over on Jan. 1.