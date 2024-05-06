Meet Kenneth Paek: Veteran, Policeman, and Advocate Vying for NY’s 25th Assembly

OAKLAND GARDENS, New York — As residents in New York gear up to vote for representatives in their Assembly Districts, Kenneth Paek emerges as a formidable candidate.

With a robust background in public service, commitment to public safety, and a clear vision for addressing issues plaguing the city, Paek’s campaign resonates with voters who seek effective leadership and advocacy for their communities.

On May 5, Paek held a fundraiser at the Haknesiah Church in Oakland Gardens, Queens, to connect with local community members, share his vision for the district, and raise support for his campaign. During the event, Paek sat down with Vision Times to share what sets him apart from other contenders vying for the position.

As a retired New York City Police Department Sergeant and U.S. Navy veteran, Paek’s diverse service background makes him a strong candidate for the city’s 25th Assembly District. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“I want to be an advocate for the community,” says Paek. “I am committed to being accessible, listening to concerns, and addressing necessary changes within our community. Together, we can resolve issues and ensure our community thrives.”

On the migrant crisis

As a resident of the 25th District for the past 14 years, Paek is embarking on a mission to safeguard the community he knows and loves.

Paek’s dedication to the safety and well-being of his community is evident in his campaign’s objectives. His top priorities encompass bolstering public safety, addressing migration concerns, and halting the proliferation of community jails and shelters. Paek’s campaign also hopes to prioritize thorough background checks for migrants to ensure taxpayer resources are not exploited.

“I’m also a migrant — I’m from Korea so I’m not against migrants,” Paek told Vision Times. “But at the same time, we also have to do something about the migrant crisis at hand. When these migrants arrive in New York City, they get a lot of benefits like hotel rooms and $500 a month in their version of food stamps.”

He added, “They’re getting 40 percent more than people in New York City who are applying for SNAP, also known as food stamps. And it’s not fair that their benefits are a lot better. That money should be going to our seniors and our kids, and into bettering our school programs.”

On bolstering safety

As a retired New York City Police Department Sergeant and U.S. Navy veteran, Paek’s diverse service background makes him a strong candidate for turning the tide on public safety — a pressing issue as crime rates from petty theft to violent attacks have been soaring across the city.

“Public safety is a main concern because if people are fearful of walking down the street and getting robbed or mugged, they’re going to stay home,” said Paek, adding, “Small businesses need that foot traffic. But it has to make sense and it has to benefit the people.”

With a robust background in public service, commitment to public safety, and a clear vision for addressing pressing issues plaguing the city, Paek’s campaign resonates with voters who seek effective leadership and advocacy for their district. (Image: via Better New York Alliance)

Paek’s focus on crisis management included responses to situations of national security significance. He later retired with honor as Public Safety Sergeant in the city’s 109th Precinct. Paek’s firsthand experiences have given him a deep understanding of the challenges stemming from policies originating from Albany and New York City, motivating his return to public service.

During his time in the Navy, Paek provided invaluable support to fellow service members by offering guidance on career opportunities, education, and training. His journey with the NYPD began in 2006, where he served in the 5th Precinct and underwent elite training with the Emergency Service Unit, culminating in a promotion to Detective Specialist.

“I was a crime sergeant with the 109th Precinct and we looked for a lot of heavy crimes that happened throughout the area [during this time],” said Paek. “I also served four years in the U.S. army in Japan.”

Supporting small business

Another priority for Paek is supporting small businesses, especially since many Asian American immigrants depend on these mom and pop shops to get by. “One thing that I noticed while I was a police officer and sergeant is how Flushing is heavily populated by Asian people,” said Paek. “But all this crime that is happening against these business owners is not being held accountable — and it seems that a lot of times — the victims are Asian.”

He also notes that “bad reforms” may be impacting many small business owners in the 25th District. “We are the ones that are suffering from all these bad reforms that were enacted years ago,” said Paek. “So one thing I want to do is change these reforms.”

A worker cleans a compost garbage can at the Union Square Greenmarket on March 19, 2021 in New York City.

These misguided policies have created unnecessary burdens and obstacles for local entrepreneurs, making it harder for them to thrive, he notes.

“These small businesses face so much red tape and bureaucracy,” says Paek. “Sometimes it can take six, seven, or even 10 months [for approval] because you need to get so many building and hygiene permits, etc.”

Parks hopes to “streamline this process” so that small businesses can be up and running in a much “faster and easier” way without being plagued by constant summons and fines from city officials.

“They need to also have some kind of educational period so that they don’t get penalized with summons or fines; they need help. It’s not fair for government officials to come in and just try to squeeze them out of so much money.”

The city’s main engine

“The people are the main engine that runs the city,” says Paek. “So why are [city officials] making it so hard for these businesses to thrive? Instead of the government making all the decisions, why don’t we give business owners the chance to make the rules that will benefit their business and their customers?”

U.S.-based tech company Gan Jing World teamed up with the NYPD at event booths across the five boroughs in New York City

He adds, “We are all Asian Americans — not Chinese Americans, or Korean Americans. So whenever one group has a problem, it’s a problem for all of us. I think we should become one giant ethnic group so that we can work and become stronger together. We cannot sow division amongst ourselves.”

As Paek works diligently to secure a position on the Republican ballot, he emphasizes the importance of the upcoming primary election for registered Republican voters, as their participation is vital in this process.

“I’m not just doing this for my own title; I’m doing this for everybody here,” says Paek.

New York State’s general election will take place on Nov. 5, 2024. A Republican primary is slated for June 25, 2024.

With reporting by Ryan Wu.