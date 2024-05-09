‘Undermines our integrity’: Kenneth Chiu Addresses Voter Fraud in NYS Assembly Race

FLUSHING, New York — On May 8, Kenneth Chiu, a candidate for the 25th New York State Assembly District, accompanied by his legal team, addressed allegations of voter fraud involving one of his opponents, Steven Wang, at a press conference.

Held at Bodhi Village in Queens, Chiu and his attorneys, Bernard Michell Alter, Esq., and Jorge Sorote, Esq., detailed their concerns and the potential legal actions they are considering. “During my election campaign petition process, an act of extreme fraud committed by one of my opponents was unearthed,” said Chiu in a statement. “Today, along with my attorneys, I want to inform the voting public about various illegal acts of voter fraud.”

Chiu highlighted disturbing activities related to the electoral process, including forgery of voters’ signatures in 89 cases and theft of mail-in ballots.

Born and raised in New York City, Kenneth’s journey is one of resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of his fellow New Yorkers. “My family immigrated to America in the 1970s,” Chiu told Vision Times in a previous interview. “I was given opportunities to live out the American dream, and I believe more people should, too.”

“Protecting the legality and integrity of our democratic electoral process is of paramount importance to me, and I want to remind everyone not to allow this sacred trust to be broken,” said Chiu, adding, “We cannot allow anyone to undermine the integrity of our electoral system.”

Legal steps and voter education

The press conference also served as a platform to discuss the legal steps Chiu’s team is contemplating to address the alleged violations.

Chiu’s attorneys mentioned the possibility of filing a cease-and-desist order against misleading statements and potentially criminal activity by the accused party. “Our goal is not only to contest these illegal activities legally but also to raise public awareness about the sanctity of our voting process,” said Alter. He also added that Chiu’s legal team will follow up with further legal action should the situation with Wang’s team escalate.

“Like any political candidate, Kenneth appears at various community events not as an endorsement of specific political ideologies, but as part of his commitment to be visible and accessible to all constituents,” said Sorote as he articulated concerns over the misinterpretation of his client’s participation in community events.

He added, “Accusing him of affiliations based on these appearances not only misrepresents his intentions but verges on libel.” Sorote also emphasized the importance of such engagement for any candidate seeking to be a public servant. “Kenneth aims to use these opportunities to show who he is, what he has accomplished, and his plans for the future.”

Additionally, Sorote addressed the broader issue of racial stereotyping, particularly against the Chinese American community. He noted, “There’s a heightened sensitivity around how Chinese Americans are perceived in political contexts, especially given the current geopolitical tensions and rise in anti-Asian sentiment. Mislabeling someone based on their race or attendance at cultural events is not only unfair but dangerously misleading.”

Focus on Chinese American voters

The discussion also addressed the importance of voter education — particularly within the Chinese American community — which forms a significant part of the electorate in the district. The legal team emphasized the need to educate voters about their rights and the proper procedures for absentee ballots to ensure they are well-informed and vigilant against misinformation and suppression tactics.

With nearly two decades of service to the community, Chiu’s career is a testament to his dedication to uplifting those around him — especially within the Asian American community.

Reflecting on his campaign, Chiu talked about the broader challenges and importance of engaging with diverse communities in his district. He clarified that his participation in various cultural events was part of his commitment to being an accessible and responsive candidate, rather than any political affiliations.

“I’m looking forward to engaging with voters to make sure that we know what’s going on,” said Chiu, adding, “[I want] for them to understand why I’m running, and what I seek to do for them if we win the primaries in June.”

Looking ahead

Chiu and his team also discussed the role of the media in educating the public about the credentials and platforms of all candidates. They stressed the importance of fair media coverage that helps voters make informed decisions without bias or prejudice.

“We need to educate voters, especially Chinese voters, because many of them are first generation immigrants,” says Chiu. “This year, we have a record amount of Chinese running for office, that’s a lot, and that’s good. But they also need to understand the process and how to do it the right way.”

He added, “Nobody can [submit a ballot] without the consent of the voter. And the fact that signatures were being forged is something really dark. So, we need to enlist the help of the media to help educate people.”

“During this election cycle, I hope to continue to raise public awareness and ensure the election process is fair and lawful.”

New York State’s general election will take place on Nov. 5, 2024. A primary is slated for June 25, 2024.

With reporting by Ryan Wu.