Trump Rallies in the Bronx in Hopes of Winning Over Democratic Stronghold

BRONX, New York — On May 23, former President Donald Trump made a direct appeal to Black and Hispanic voters in the heart of one of the nation’s staunchest Democratic areas. Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd in the South Bronx’s Crotona Park, Trump asserted his confidence in winning New York — a state that hasn’t favored a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan 44 years ago.

“Who said we’re not going to win New York?” Trump said to a raucous audience. “We’re going to win New York.”

Trump’s Bronx rally is part of his broader strategy to penetrate Democratic strongholds, experts note. Recently, he held a rally in New Jersey and his campaign advisers have expressed optimism about expanding their electoral map to include traditionally blue states like Virginia and Minnesota. Notably, Trump nearly won Minnesota in 2016 but lost by a wider margin in 2020.

Speaking to Black and Hispanic voters

The former president’s outreach to young voters and people of color could prove pivotal in swing states. During the rally, he highlighted how illegal immigration adversely impacts minority communities — a pressing issue for the city amid a growing influx of migrants.

“These millions and millions of people that are coming into our country — the biggest impact and the biggest negative impact is against our Black population and our Hispanic population,” Trump declared, drawing cheers from the crowd when he promised mass deportations if re-elected. “The vast majority of New Yorkers agree with me that it is unacceptable.”

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd in the South Bronx, Trump asserted his confidence in winning New York — a state that hasn’t favored a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan 44 years ago. (Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

During his 90-minute speech, Trump also reminisced about his days as a real estate developer in Queens and Manhattan. Though his campaign sees potential growth among Black and Hispanic voters on issues like immigration and the economy, the former president’s ongoing criminal investigation casts a shadow over his efforts.

Confined to New York due to the hush-money trial, Trump’s campaign has actively engaged with voters in different parts of the city, including Harlem, making targeted pitches to communities of color.

Appealing to a diverse crowd

A Siena College poll released on May 22 showed Biden leading Trump in New York by only 9 points, a significant decrease from Biden’s 23-point victory four years ago. Additionally, a New York Times and Siena College poll of battleground states revealed equal support for Trump and Biden among Latino voters — with Trump garnering 20 percent support from Black voters. Marginal gains among Latino voters could prove crucial for Trump in the upcoming election.

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd in the South Bronx, Trump asserted his confidence in winning New York — a state that hasn’t favored a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan 44 years ago. (Image: via Simon P.)

The rally’s diverse crowd — featuring everyone from Hasidic Jews, Blacks, Asian, and Latinos — reflected Trump’s expanding appeal.

Andre Drayton, a Black Bronx native who previously opposed Trump, expressed his newfound support. “Don’t think that just because I’m Black, or other people are Black, that we’re not all aware of what’s going on,” said Drayton. “It’s time to right a wrong. For Black people, minorities, we have to wake people up.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s pollster, John McLaughlin, emphasized the potential impact in the Bronx, where younger African American and Hispanic voters are more likely to consider Trump. “A lot of Republicans just don’t know how to win in New York…we haven’t had a statewide elected official since [Gov. George] Pataki,” McLaughlin said.

Legal troubles

But Trump has also controversially claimed that his criminal indictments have garnered him support within the Black community, likening his treatment to the injustices faced by Black Americans. This narrative has drawn criticism from Democrats and Americans as a whole.

Despite Trump’s gains with minority voters in New York City during the 2020 election, Biden still dominated the South Bronx with over 83.5 percent of the vote. Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres dismissed Trump’s chances in the Bronx, asserting that Trump is “delusional enough to think that he’s remotely competitive in the Bronx.”

However, Bronx Republican Party Chair Mike Rendino acknowledged the symbolic significance of Trump’s visit. “You’re not going to win the Bronx,” he conceded, “but cut down the loss margin, [and] you’re going to win New York state.”

Meanwhile, local Democratic legislators and labor unions held a counter-rally at the opposite end of Crotona Park where the Biden campaign released ads highlighting Trump’s controversial record on race. Jasmine Harris, Biden’s Black media outreach director, criticized Trump’s attempts to “pander” for Black and Latino votes, citing his history of promoting racist narratives.

Conversely, Janiyah Thomas, Trump’s Black media director, defended their outreach efforts, contrasting them with what she termed Biden’s “failing campaign.”

Khalik Carlis, a 19-year-old Bronx resident, appreciated Trump’s presence in his neighborhood. “Biden didn’t come to the Bronx. Trump is here,” said Carlis. “He sees the writing on the wall.”

The Bronx has a historical connection to presidential visits, including those by Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. Trump, who spent part of his youth in the Bronx while attending Fordham University and later developed a public golf course in the borough, is no stranger to the area.