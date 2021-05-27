UK Model Takes AstraZeneca Injection, Suffers Brain Hemorrhage, Coma; Dies 16 Days Later

A UK-born model living in Cyprus has died after complications resulting from the AstraZeneca adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine.

39-year-old Stephanie Dubois, a female model who had been living in Tsada, Paphos for the last several months accepted the first dose of AstraZeneca’s injection on May 6. She immediately complained of side effects on her Facebook account, saying “Now I feel horrendous…pizza and bed for me!”

Dubois had posted her excitement to take the injection two days prior on May 4 to her Facebook followers.

39-year-old UK model Stephanie Dubois promoted her appointment for the AstraZeneca injection to Facebook followers on May 4. She immediately suffered severe adverse reactions and passed away 16 days later. (Image: Stephanie Dubois Facebook)

Cyprus Mail reported the model had no underlying comorbidities.

On May 8, Dubois reported she had a “really rubbish couple of days with vaccination side effects (I think I had them all) and am finally feeling normal over 48 hours later.”

In an effort to ward off increased vaccine hesitancy from Dubois’ death, Facebook has since added a warning sticker to the post sourcing the Chinese Communist Party-centric World Health Organization and claiming “COVID-19 vaccines go through many tests for safety and effectiveness and are then monitored closely.”

On May 14, the model posted again saying she had contracted severe symptoms of an unknown illness, which she thought may actually be COVID-19, “Woke up feeling fine and then within an hour I had fully body shakes, all my joints seized and I was struggling to breathe and was cold to the bone with a persistent headache and dizziness.”

“I was convinced I’d come down with Covid! Mum and dad came to look after me and took me for a covid test, which thankfully was negative… but it still doesn’t explain what the problem is.”

Five hours later, Dubois posted again saying doctors had identified her white blood cell count was high, but did not know what was causing it.

At this point, she said she began to suspect she was suffering a side effect from her AstraZeneca injection, “Maybe I’m having a prolonged reaction to my Covid jab last week, or maybe those side effects affected my immune system and I’ve caught something else In the process…I am completely drained, no energy and my whole body hurts with sore and weak joints… but it is better than it was this morning.”

“This morning really scared me to be honest,” she added.

On May 18, in the final post on her Facebook account, Dubois said she was “done being ill now” along with a photograph of a now very bruised injection site.

Severe bruising at the site of the AstraZeneca injection UK model Stephanie Dubois took in her final post before passing away. (Image: Stephanie Dubois Facebook)

According to Cyprus Mail, Dubois was suffering from a “thrombotic episode” according to the Nicosia General Hospital. The paper also added “It is understood she suffered a brain haemorrhage and was in a coma.”

Dubois died the afternoon of May 22 according to the report.

The Greek newspaper also said a second “40-year-old who was also hospitalised for a thrombotic episode after receiving the same vaccine” was in stable condition, according to her doctors.

Cyprus officials were quick to defend vaccinations, according to the report. Health Ministry Advisor Maria Koliou told CyBC, “We were expecting to see a very small number of such incidents with the vaccination of younger groups.”

An April 20, 2021 article by the UK’s Daily Mail citing data from the Office of National Statistics found that out of the 52,071 total deaths in England and Wales connected to COVID-19 reported at that time, only 14 were people under 20 and 369 were between 20 and 40.

A staggering 92 percent of all COVID-19 deaths were from the combined age groups of 60 to 80 and 80+.

In a May 25 article by The Sun under a subhead titled ‘Vanishingly Rare,’ noted the odds of dying from blood clots after taking a COVID-19 vaccine actually doubled from 2.1 to 4.5 per million people in Dubois’s age group, 30-39.

OpenVAERS, which sources data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Controls Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System shows 4,201 and 328 miscarriages reported to the system as of May 14. VAERS data updates with one week of lag.