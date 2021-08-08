Most COVID-19 Patients at Israel Hospital Fully Vaccinated, Doctor Calls Mandates ‘Diabolic’

The majority of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in an Israeli hospital are fully vaccinated, including those with severe disease, according to one of the hospital’s doctors.

On Aug. 5, Dr. Kobi Haviv, medical director of Herzog Hospital in Jerusalem, said in a Channel 13 TV News interview, “95% of the severe patients are vaccinated.” Furthermore, “85-90% of the hospitalizations are in fully vaccinated people” and the hospital is “opening more and more COVID wards.”

The influx of vaccinated patients has led him to conclude that “the effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out.” The hospital’s website states that the center is “Israel’s foremost center for geriatric, respiratory, mental health and psychotrauma care, treatment and research. With 330 beds, Herzog Hospital is the third largest hospital in Jerusalem.”

Of the 72 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 25 patients were in “critical condition”, 38 were in “moderate” condition, and 9 were in “mild” condition. There were 2 deaths reported at the time of the interview.

According to data from the Israeli Minister of Health released on July 22, the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at preventing COVID-19 has plummeted from 90 percent to only 39 percent, coinciding with the spread of the Delta variant in the country.

Xinhua.net reports, “the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing severe coronavirus disease in Israel is currently estimated at 91.4 percent, and in preventing COVID-19 hospitalization, at 88 percent.” However, critics have asked why the public should take a risk with experimental vaccines if early treatment with cheap and effective drugs such as ivermectin significantly reduce the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

In Israel, since the start of the vaccination campaign on Dec. 20, 2020, 5.8 million residents, or about two-thirds of the population, have received one dose. Nearly 5.4 million have received the second dose, and 420,000 have received a third booster dose. As of Aug. 7, data from the Health Ministry showed the country had 31,736 active COVID-19 patients, with 545 hospitalized, 324 seriously ill, and 71 in critical condition.

Mandatory vaccines ‘diabolic’

A slough of vaccine mandates worldwide has led citizens to protest in the streets and doctors to speak out. Sister Dirde Byrne, MD, a retired U.S. Army officer and graduate from Georgetown University School of Medicine, shared her thoughts in a LifeSiteNews interview published on Aug. 5.

She said, “This battle is not between the right and the left, it’s not between conservatives and liberals or Republicans and Democrats.” Rather, “this is a battle between Our Lord and the devil,” and every person must choose a side.

Byrne became a sister with the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts in Washington, D.C. after completing her medical training and serving in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. She is board-certified in both family medicine and general surgery, is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, is currently the medical director of the Little Workers’ Physical Therapy and Eye Clinic, and volunteers as a surgeon for the Catholic Charities Medical Clinic in D.C.

As a veteran who served in Korea and Egypt, and a missionary surgeon who traveled to Haiti, Sudan, Kenya, and Iraq, she told the media outlet that “‘common sense’ preventive measures and therapeutic drugs can sharply reduce hospitalizations and deaths for patients with COVID-19.”

She said, “If we treat them early – early is the ticket – with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, 80% of the people will not have to go to the hospital.” The use of cheap, early, and effective treatments largely obviates the need for vaccination, given that hospitalization can be avoided in the majority of cases without exposure to experimental COVID-19 vaccines with unknown long-term effects.

With regard to mandated vaccination, Byrne said, “That’s the shame of it all, that because this is an emergency mandate of vaccination, they’re trying to push it on everybody.” Since emergency vaccination is only necessary if there is a lack of effective therapeutics, pharmaceutical companies and stakeholders are incentivized to censor information about treatments.

“We have therapy, and it’s proven therapy, and the powers-that-be, the government leaders here in the states, are ignoring this data.” She states that a common practice since the start of the pandemic has been to send patients home with a positive COVID-19 test until they become sick enough to require hospitalization, without ever being offered safe and effective drugs.

Requiring COVID-19 jabs has become a way to exercise “total control” over people. “They want to force an experimental compound that we really don’t know the long-term effects [of]. Then they want to, on top of that, make sure everyone has a [vaccine] passport. So, it’s total control of a populace. And that’s communism. We’re headed that way,” she said.