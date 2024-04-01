‘Absolutely brilliant’: Theatergoers Marvel at Shen Yun Performance in New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey — On March 31, Shen Yun concluded a five-show run at the prestigious State Theater in New Jersey. Audience members reported being enthralled with the show’s gravity-defying acrobatics, vibrant colors, and dazzling displays of art and music.

Established in 2006 and based in New York, Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company. The company aims to revive 5,000 years of traditional culture and values through immersive performances while showcasing what China was like prior to the ravages of communism.

Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music performance, bringing to life 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture and heritage to audiences across the globe in a brand new production each year. (Image: Shen Yun Performing Arts)

‘Just magnificent’

“This is the most incredible choreography, singing, and dancing I’ve ever seen. It’s just magnificent,” said Bob Sands who works with a chemical company in Staten Island.

When asked about what he liked the most, Sands said, “I enjoyed every single part of this entertainment, it’s just incredible. The acrobatics, the singing, the gymnastics, the costumes, it was so beautiful — just a magnificent show.”

Bob Sands (R), who works at a chemical company in Staten Island, attended Shen Yun’s performance at the State Theater in Brunswick on March 31, 2024. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

MORE ON SHEN YUN:

Made up of a large ensemble of elite artists comprising more than 500 dancers, musicians, and vocalists, Shen Yun currently has eight equally-sized companies that tour and perform across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania simultaneously. The company puts on a brand new production each year.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

Sands also shared that he was impressed with the performers’ gravity-defying acrobatics, technique, and agility. “ I’ve never seen anything like it before and it was just incredible. The performers are so young and it’s amazing that they have this ability, it’s just magnificent. I really enjoyed it.”

‘Vibrant and exciting’

Amika Ehillip, a home health aide, attended Shen Yun’s performance alongside her cousin who surprised her with tickets for her birthday.

“I loved the show. I’ve been wanting to see it for a couple years,” said Ehillip, adding, “Today is actually my birthday and my cousin surprised me with tickets.”

Amika Ehillip, a home health aide, attended Shen Yun’s performance at the State Theater in New Jersey alongside her cousin on March 31, 2024. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

When asked about what aspect of the performance stood out to her the most, Ehillip said, “The show was very vibrant;I loved the storytelling aspect and it was just so exciting. I [also] loved learning about Asian tradition.”

‘Absolutely brilliant’

“This performance was absolutely brilliant, extraordinary and stunning,” said Karen DiGeorgio, who attended the show for the first time after waiting months in anticipation to see Shen Yun. “I had been looking forward to seeing it for months and it exceeded my expectations. It was so wonderful.”

DiGeorgio, who works as a communications consultant, shared that the performance “exceeded” all her expectations and that she felt inspired being able to witness traditional Chinese culture prior to communism.

Karen DiGeorgio, a communications consultant, attended Shen Yun’s performance at the State Theater in New Jersey on March 31, 2024. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“I really enjoyed the goodness that was shining through and [to see] the way things were before communism. I loved it — it was so uplifting and joyful. The show was very calming, peaceful, and gave you a very in-depth feeling of goodness.”

Shen Yun’s performances aim not only to entertain, but also educate audiences on important social and political issues taking place in China today. The performances aim to raise awareness on human rights’ issues to provide a unique perspective on the human spirit and the importance of not taking certain freedoms for granted.

A life-changing experience

“The show shows the era before communism, and the themes of compassion, care, kindness and light are very obvious to me, which is one of the reasons why I love this show so much.”

The performances, which are also complemented by a high-tech digital backdrop as well as a live orchestra that combine classical Chinese and Western instruments, serve to take audiences on a soul stirring journey through time and space.

The New York-based Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra is on its 2017 international tour. (Image: Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra Website)

“How [the erhu player] can interpret such rich emotions from an instrument with only two strings is really amazing and beautiful,” said DiGeorgio, adding, “I don’t think I have a favorite part [of the show] because I loved everything I saw. It was all encompassing and delightful.”

The erhu is an instrument from ancient China that can depict a wide range of musical sounds and emotions, such as the gentle flow of a river, a mist-covered mountain, or the energetic bustle of a market day. Its two strings, played with a bow, can produce a variety of rich, expressive, and deeply resonant tones.

Finally, DiGeorgio expressed her gratitude to Shen Yun’s artistic director for bringing Shen Yun’s to the world’s state. “Thank you, I really appreciate your hard work.”

With reporting by Rebecca Tian.