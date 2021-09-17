Case Filed Against COVID-19 Vaccines in International Criminal Court, Rising Infections in Vaccinated

On April 20, UK-based attorneys Melinda C. Mayne and Kaira S. McCallum submitted a 27-page “Request for Investigation” to the International Criminal Court (ICC). In the request, the duo accused members of the UK government and its advisors of being complicit in crimes against humanity, genocide, and breach of the Nuremberg Code in the name of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines.

On April 28, the ICC acknowledged the request and assigned the pair a case number. Since then, Mayne and McCallum have been collecting evidence to prove their claims. On Aug. 17, a press release from the two attorneys stated that they had received sworn affidavits from experts around the world, including Nobel Laureate virologist Professor Luc A. Montagnier, nuclear cardiologist Dr. Richarm M. Fleming, and neuroscientist Dr. Kevin W. McCairn.

The pair said they now have “compelling evidence” that COVID-19 and the vaccines are “deliberately engineered bioweapons” that have been released in two phases on the “unsuspecting people of the world.”

The attorneys have asked the ICC to examine the “genocide of the elderly” that took place in hospitals and care homes. An investigation into the “inappropriate use” of morphine and midazolam has also been requested. A team of lawyers and experts who conducted another inquiry on the issue sent a letter to the UK Government and officials such as Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty, warning that if they did not provide satisfactory answers, a private criminal prosecution case would be launched against them.

Mayne and McCallum were joined by lawyers from Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and France to file a joint claim, asking the ICC for a moratorium on “the entire COVID-19 vaccine program” in all four nations, as well as ending the testing of asymptomatic people.

“Given the extremely serious nature of the situation that pertains in all four of our countries with regards to escalating medical apartheid, the loss of basic freedoms and rights and the ever-increasing, very high number of deaths and serious adverse events suffered by recipients of COVID-19 ‘vaccines’, we have brought to the attention of the ICC the urgent need for the Court to act swiftly and without further delay,” states the press release.

One of the experts cited by the duo, Montagnier, is famous for winning the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work researching HIV. In April last year, he said that the novel coronavirus responsible for the pandemic could have been created in a lab.

In an interview with Hold-Up Media in May, Montagnier blamed vaccines for triggering the creation of COVID-19 variants. The French virologist called the mass COVID-19 vaccination program an “unacceptable mistake,” and a “scientific error as well as a medical error.” He said that antibodies created by the vaccine force the SARS-CoV-2 virus to mutate into new variants.

“What does the virus do? Does it die or find another solution? It is clear that the new variants are created by antibody-mediated selection due to the vaccination,” Montagnier said. He added that the trend can be seen in “each country” where the “curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths.”

Vaccines, infections, and deaths

The issue of rising COVID-19 infections after vaccination was raised back in February by a group of medical doctors. In an open letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the doctors highlighted numerous reports of “care homes being struck by COVID-19 within days of vaccination of residents.” The doctors stated that they were concerned about the issue and that there is not much scrutiny regarding the matter.

“We question whether cardinal issues regarding the safety of the vaccines were adequately addressed prior to their approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA),” the letter stated.

According to a Sept. 15 report published by Dr. Joseph Mercola, New York Times bestselling author and recipient of multiple awards in the field of natural health, vaccinated patients are flooding hospitals around the world.

On Aug. 1, Israel’s director of Public Health Services, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, revealed that 50 percent of COVID-19 infections were among fully vaccinated individuals. Data from Scotland shows that 87 percent of those who have died from COVID-19 in the third wave of the pandemic, which began in July, were inoculated.

Among citizens above 50 years of age in the UK, vaccinated people account for 68 percent of hospitalizations and 70 percent of deaths. In Iceland, where more than 82 percent of the population has received vaccines, 77 percent of new COVID-19 cases have been in fully vaccinated people. Between July 6 and 24, 74 percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 and 80 percent of those hospitalized in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

A British study published in mid-August found that fully vaccinated individuals who contract COVID-19 have a higher viral load in their nasal passages than unvaccinated individuals who are infected. The same was found in a study conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In addition, a new study published on medRxiv showed that healthy boys who received mRNA COVID-19 shots were more at risk of developing heart inflammation after vaccination than being hospitalized for COVID-19. For boys aged 12 to 17 who did not have underlying medical conditions. The cardiac adverse events (CAE) observed occurred a median of two days after vaccination, and 91.9% occurred within five days.