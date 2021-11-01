Mina Plastic Surgery: One of South Korea’s Most Trusted Plastic Surgery Clinics

Plastic surgery is booming in South Korea with one in five Seoul women aged 19-49 having undergone procedures. Improving their looks gave many the confidence they needed to find jobs and partners.

Plastic surgery came to South Korea after the Korean War ended in 1953. American Surgeon Dr. David Millard was invited to perform facial surgery for the soldiers disfigured in battle. As it expanded through the 70s and 80s, South Korea became cutting edge with the most advanced equipment and improved technology. It is now considered one of the best places in the world for plastic surgery.

Dr. Jeongho Cha

Of the 2,000 registered plastic surgery hospitals and clinics in South Korea, Mina Plastic Surgery in Seoul stands out with highly rated clients’ reviews. Founded by Dr. Jeongho Cha, former chief of plastic surgery at Armed Forces Yangju Hospital, and an adjunct professor for Hallym University Medical Center in South Korea and Northern Medical Center in New York State, the clinic serves some of the wealthiest people in Korea.

As the primary Plastic surgeon at Mina, Dr. Cha is a member of the Korean Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons (KPRAS), the International Confederation of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (IPRAS), the Korean Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Korean Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association, and the Korean Society for Microsurgery. He also performed as the former head doctor at Synergy Plastic Surgery. Dr. Cha has lived in Washington D.C. and speaks both English and Korean.

The clinic offers the following procedures:

Eyes: Double Eyelids, Ptosis correction, Canthoplasty, Dual Canthoplasty, Under Eye Correction, Blepharoplasty (Upper/Lower), and Eyebrow Lift, etc.

Nose: Tip plasty, Nose bridge plasty, and aTip+Bridge Correction, etc.

Face and Body Contouring: Liposuction, Fat Grafting, Implant, Chin/Jaw Reduction, Chin Augmentation – Tie/Osteotomy, Front Cheekbone Augmentation, and Cheekbone Reduction- Quick and Semi & 3D, etc.

Breast- Non-surgical treatment: Botox, Shuring Laser Lifting, Filler.

Rebuild body shape, such as liposuction, etc.

One-day treatment, before-surgery care and after-surgery care are also available from attentive staff. Each client receives customized treatment in a relaxed setting, as the doctors and staff focus on balance and proportion. Dr. Cha has performed many successful operations for South Korean soldiers.

Safety first

Safety is top priority at the clinic. Dr. Cha has a 100 percent safety record, and belongs to the top circle of plastic surgeons in South Korea. He is certified by the plastic surgery boards approved by the government, and can perform all surgeries independently.

Dr. Cha has been listed in The International Biographical Centre, of Cambridge, England, a world leader in biographical publishing, in recognition of his skills and contributions in plastic surgery. He also won the Global International Healthcare Award 2017 from Cambridge.

To ensure quality treatment, Dr. Cha limits his surgeries to twice a day, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

Not all plastic surgery clinics can ensure the effect of plastic surgery for their patients. Yet with Mina Plastic Surgery, patients can count on good results. The clinic offers English service for overseas clients.

Patients’ reviews: Rated 10/10 by clients

100 percent of Mina’s clients recommend their services.

​​Sean T. received face filler from Mina Plastic Surgery two years ago. He was very impressed with the time and care Dr. Cha took in answering his questions, and described him as “extremely thorough, takes his time on the procedure, is a perfectionist and I liked every single one of his before and after photos.”

“He told me exactly what to expect and everything he said was dead on. It has been one month since the procedure and my face looks amazing. Better than I expected. I’m THRILLED. Everyone in his staff is so great. Jin is awesome!”

Cristine J. wanted treatment for her eyebags. After an online consultation she flew to Seoul for “Lower Blepharoplasty” treatment with Mina. “I was greeted by Becky who never left my side and served as my translator the whole trip. Everything was explained to me thoroughly and the staff took good care of me. It has been two weeks since the surgery. I love the result so much! I highly recommend Mina Plastic Surgery to foreigners… They are great!”

Miranda T. went to Mina for Botox in her forehead and fillers under her eyes and in her lips: “They were so polite and thorough! The doctor and staff explained every step from start to finish including how to take care of the treated areas! I could not have asked for a better experience. The expertise of the doctor was way more than I ever could have hoped for! I give them a 10/10!”

Jina K. said, “It was my first time to visit here; my mom got a “Thread Lift and Shrink” procedure, and the results are amazing! Dr. Cha is fluent both in English and Korean, and he really cares about patients. My friends also got some surgeries and they all loved the experience!”

Bea M. found Mina on instagram two years ago when she was looking for the best place to get “Thread Lifting.” After an initial discussion, she flew to South Korea for in-person consultation. “I was welcomed by Ana who helped and guided me all throughout my Thread Lifting journey. Everything was clearly and thoroughly explained by the doctor and staff at the clinic. The procedure went smoothly. It has been a month now and I am very happy and amazed with how much my face has improved! I highly recommend Mina Plastic Surgery for all your surgery needs!”

Samantha B. found Mina Plastic Surgery through their Instagram account two years ago, when researching Rhinoplasty. After a thorough discussion about the procedure, she booked an appointment. “I flew to Seoul and met with Joseph, who helped me with everything, such as the direction of the clinic, and most importantly he helped me with the translation. I met the doctor who explained and showed me a visual image of what my nose would look like after my nose heals from the surgery. I was well taken care of by the doctor, staff and Joseph. At one month after the surgery my nose is healing pretty well. I am amazed with the result! Can’t wait for it to totally heal! I highly recommend Mina Plastic Surgery!”

Josie S. was very self conscious about her stomach. When she found a video of Liposuction and Tummy Tuck by Mina two years ago she knew the answer to her problem. After a free, thorough, online consultation, she flew to Seoul for treatment. “Dr. Cha and the staff of Mina were very nice and accommodating. It has already been 5 weeks after the procedure and I am in love with the results even though it is still healing. I am so excited to wear fitted dresses, swimsuits and other clothes that would expose my tummy. Thank you Mina Plastic Surgery Clinic, Joseph (one of their in-clinic consultants), and Dr. Cha!”

Contact information

For consultation and plastic surgery, email [email protected]

Official website: minaplasticsurgery.com.

Instagram: @minaplasticsurgery_official or @minaplasticsurgery

Address: 12F, 822-1 Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Note: The Medical Aesthetic Services in Northern Medical Center in Middletown, NY now offers non-surgical cosmetic treatments and medical aesthetic services, such as Facial Tightening, Facial Contouring, Microneedling, Botox, etc. delivered by a team of skilled physicians, aesthetic nurses and healthcare professionals for customized medical beauty needs.

For non-surgical treatments in the US, email [email protected],

Consultation: (845) 800-5118

Address: 14 Jason Place, Suite 201 Middletown, N.Y. 10940