Published with permission from LuxuryWeb Magazine

Every day at noon in Hong Kong, a distinct ceremony unfolds — a ship’s bell rings followed by the firing of a cannon, its sound reverberating across Causeway Bay. The Noonday Gun has become a cherished ritual, deeply embedded in the city’s rich history.

Currently, the modest three-pound cannon is officially recognized as property of the Jardine Matheson Company, yet it’s still commonly referred to as the “Noonday Gun.” Founded in 1832 by Scotsmen William Jardine and James Matheson, the company initially engaged in the trade of opium, tea, and cotton, along with various other import and export goods within Imperial China.

(Image: via Nick A. Ross)

Over the years, Jardine Matheson transformed into a diversified conglomerate. In 1844, it relocated its operations from mainland China to Hong Kong, becoming the largest foreign trading entity in the Far East. Following the transfer of Hong Kong’s sovereignty from the UK back to the People’s Republic of China, the company shifted its registered headquarters to Bermuda.

Stunning waterfront views

(Image: Courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism)

The tradition of the Noonday Gun dates back to British colonial times. When Jardines moved its headquarters to Hong Kong Island, it became customary to fire a gun salute in honor of “the Taipan,” the head of the company, whenever he arrived or departed from Hong Kong. According to lore, the practice once irritated a Senior British Naval Officer, leading to Jardines being ordered to fire the gun daily at noon as both a punishment and a timekeeping signal for the city.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

This tradition has endured through the years, pausing only briefly during the Japanese occupation of Hong Kong in World War II. The cannon is also fired by a Jardines official every New Year’s Eve at midnight. Notably, the Noonday Gun is situated on the first piece of land ever sold at public auction in Hong Kong, a site that remains under Jardine Matheson’s ownership.

Located near the former site of Hong Kong’s Excelsior Hotel, the gun continues to hold a place of historical importance. The hotel, once managed by the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, a major division of Jardine Matheson, operated until it closed and was demolished in 2019, replaced by an office tower.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

The global headquarters of Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. now resides in Hamilton, Bermuda. The conglomerate operates through subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates across 34 countries, including Hong Kong, Singapore, and more.

Reflecting on personal experiences, I fondly recall staying at the Excelsior in the early 90s, during which I had the unique opportunity to ring the bell at noon. At that time, I was collaborating with The Leading Hotels of the World, the global reservation network for the Mandarin Oriental Group, serving as the marketing producer. Despite being officially rated as a four-star hotel, the Excelsior provided services that were unmistakably five-star, making it a memorable part of Hong Kong’s hospitality history.

“In Hong Kong, they strike a gong, and fire off a noonday gun.”

-Noel Coward, “Mad Dogs and Englishmen,” 1931

