Four Canadian Doctors Opposed to COVID-19 Vaccines Face Legal Action by Medical Regulator

Four doctors, practicing medicine in the Canadian province of Ontario, who have openly opposed COVID-19 vaccines, have had legal claims filed against them in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice by The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) alleging the doctors are failing to comply with ongoing investigations into their practices.

Dr. Mary Elizabth O’Connor, Dr. Mark Raymond Trozzi, Dr. Celeste Jean Thirlwell, and Dr. Rochagne Kilian are being compelled by regulators to account for their issuance of medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

“In all four cases, the court filings indicate that their respective investigations were commenced following receipt of information, which includes copies of inappropriately issued exemptions,” the CPSO told True North, a Canadian digital media platform.

Dr. O’Connor practices family medicine in the Canadian capital of Ottawa. She has allegedly obstructed an investigation into her practice by refusing to provide medical records and patient information demanded by the CPSO stating that she “will not be able to move forward without [the College’s] precise definition of COVID-19.”

Dr. Trozzi, from Harrow, Ont., who also practices family medicine, told True North, “an Ontario doctor is free to provide medical exemptions relating to COVID-19 vaccinations as he or she sees fit,” adding that he believes the CPSO has no “legal basis” to demand patient lists and charts from a private practice.

Dr. Thirlwell, a psychiatrist practicing at the Centre for Sleep and Chronobiology, allegedly told the CPSO through her legal representation that any attempts to obtain patient records from her office would be “resisted physically, by private security.”

A former emergency room doctor from Owen Sound Ont., Dr. Killian, who the CPSO barred from practicing medicine on Oct. 29, was allegedly issuing vaccine exemptions through Enable Air, a website that facilitates the purchase of them. Dr. Killian has also asserted that the CPSO does not have jurisdiction to request private patient lists or charts.

The CPSO previously restricted Dr. Trozzi and Dr. Kilian from issuing medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking and testing on Oct. 15 and were forcing them to retain detailed logs of patients for submission to the regulatory body.

Dr. Kilian in particular has been extremely vocal and has spoken out multiple times opposing mask mandates, questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and has been a staunch opponent of lockdown measures.

The CPSO issued a statement earlier this year directing medical practitioners that they should not communicate any statements that went against the approved narrative or public health orders.

“[Doctors have] a professional responsibility to not communicate anti-vaccine, anti-masking, anti-distancing and anti-lockdown statements and/or [promote] unsupported, unproven treatments for COVID-19,” the CPSO said in a statement adding that, “Physicians must not make comments or provide advice that encourages the public to act contrary to public health orders and recommendations.”