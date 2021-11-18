US and China Must Not ‘Veer Into Conflict,’ White House Stresses Following Biden-Xi Virtual Meeting

In a video, posted on Nov. 16, of the first virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, hosted by the Brookings Institution, Biden said their responsibility was “to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended.”

“The two leaders agreed that we would look to begin to carry forward discussions on strategic stability,” White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan remarked during a readout of the summit.

Sullivan also said that Biden and Xi discussed, in detail, a number of areas where miscommunication or miscalculation could lead to challenges in the two country’s relationship. Biden “stressed the need to develop ways to manage strategic risks and to put into place common sense guardrails to ensure that competition doesn’t veer into conflict,” Sullivan said.

Biden reminded Xi that he voted for the Taiwan Relations Act

Biden and Xi spoke for about three and a half hours, but the discourse appeared to do little to narrow differences.

Sullivan said Biden raised human rights issues in China. “He raised American concerns about China’s practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong. He raised concerns about human rights more broadly.”

“The two leaders spent a good amount of time on the question of Taiwan, and President Biden underscored his commitment to the One China policy which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three joint communique, and the six assurances,” Sullivan said.

Biden also reminded Xi that “he voted for the Taiwan relations act as a senator,” Sullivan added.

China must stop threatening Taiwan

Following this virtual meeting, Senator Jim Risch, the ranking Senate Foreign Relations Committee member, said in a statement, “While President Biden used this meeting to raise concerns regarding Beijing’s unfair trade and economic practices and the importance of transparency in global health, it’s past time for concrete results from Beijing. If President Xi actually wants a cooperative relationship with the United States, then he must stop threatening Taiwan.”

Xie Tian, Professor of Marketing and John M. Olin Palmetto, Chair Professor in Business at the University of South Carolina Aiken, warned that if the United States did not deter the CCP it would increase the danger in the Taiwan Strait.

Sullivan said that “In September, Biden hosted the quad summit for the first time here in Washington and launched a new trilateral security partnership with Australia in the United Kingdom. “

Sullivan stated that Biden is establishing a blueprint for working together with European partners, “All of this is about working with like-minded partners to write the rules of the road for the 21st century in a way that advances our interests, reflects our values and yes pushes back on China’s non-market economic practices.”

While Sullivan said President Biden has been preparing for this meeting for 10 months, there are some differences of opinion from the Chinese American community about how much the meeting achieved.

Han Lianchao, the vice president of Citizen Power Initiatives for China, viewed the meeting as a setback.

Han posted on Twitter saying, “Xi Jinping used the meeting to give Biden a lesson while attempting to bring him closer Biden has backtracked dramatically, promising to guarantee the security of the Communist regime, not to build an alliance against the party-state, stay away from the conflict with the party-state, and to oppose the right of self-determination granted to the people of Taiwan by the UN Charter, silent about holding accountable for CCP virus(Covid). Actually, the confrontation between the United States and the (CCP) party-state is a life-and-death fight between two fundamentally different systems and ideologies.”

Pro-democracy activists, Tibetans, and Uyghurs expressed their voices and displayed their flags around the White House in Lafayette Park on Nov. 15 in the shadow of the summit.

Mr. Bai Jiemin, President of the U.S. East Branch of the China Democracy and Human Rights Alliance, told Vision Times that “Don’t have any illusions about CCP”. He stated their three requests “Keep tracing the source of the CCP Virus; Eliminate the anti-human CCP fascist regime; Crackdown on CCP infiltration and Defend democracy.”

Pro-democracy activists, Tibetans and Uyghurs expressed their voices and displayed their flags around White house on November 15.(Image from Twitter)