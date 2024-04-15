‘Extraordinary artistry’: Shen Yun Delights Theatergoers in Sold-Out Lincoln Center Shows

NEW YORK, New York — After kicking off a highly anticipated 14-show run at the prestigious David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center, audience members raved about Shen Yun’s vibrant dancing, choreography, and dazzling displays of art and music. With nearly all tickets sold out, those lucky enough to secure seats couldn’t get enough of the show’s gravity-defying acrobatics and immersive digital effects.

Founded in 2006, Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company. The company, which is based in New York, aims to revive 5,000 years of traditional culture and values through immersive performances to showcase what China was like before communism.

‘Loved it’

Patricia Tyronne, a registered nurse, attended Shen Yun’s performance for the first time on April 11. “We enjoyed it very much,” she said, adding, “It was inspiring, interesting, and culturally informative. The artistry and music was also extraordinary. Everything about it was very well done and complete.”

“We loved all of it — going back 5,000 years was amazing,” said Tyronne’s friend who attended the show with her. “The staging was wonderful, [as well] as the screen effects coming in and out. Technically it was very well done. And we would absolutely recommend our friends and family to come see it.”

One of the defining features of Shen Yun performances is its use of high-tech digital backdrops. The backdrops are synchronized with the live performers to create an illusion of seamless transitions between different scenes and locations. This helps to transport the audience to a world of ancient China full of vibrant landscapes, celestial realms, ancient legends, and awe-inspiring landmarks.

“I also loved the emcees explaining the storyline in both English and Mandarin Chinese,” added Tyronne. “It was a lovely experience and it was all very cohesive and well done.”

In order to make Shen Yun’s shows more accessible to a wider audience, all of the company’s performances are guided by two emcees who explain each segment in both English and Chinese.

‘Very special’

Mark Kuevler, an art teacher, attended Shen Yun’s performance at Lincoln Center for the first time after seeing commercials for it on TV.

“It was something I’ve been wanting to see for a long time,” said Kuevler as he described aspects of the performance that stood out to him the most. “The dancing was beautiful, the choreography and colors were also very special to see.”

When asked about what his favorite part of the show was, Kuevler said, “I didn’t expect to see the storytelling aspect and the history. A lot of shows that I go to see are musicals on Broadway and they’re different because they’re more modern.”

Shen Yun’s performances aim not only to entertain, but also educate audiences on important social and political issues taking place in China today. The performances aim to raise awareness on human rights’ issues to provide a unique perspective on the human spirit and the importance of not taking certain freedoms for granted.

Kuevler also made note of Shen Yun’s live orchestra that combines both classical Chinese and Western instruments to take audiences on a spell-binding journey through different time periods and regions of ancient China.

“The orchestra and combination of instruments was really different and amazing to see,” said Kuevkler, adding, “I would definitely recommend it to friends and family.”

‘The technique was perfect’

Gonzalo Manriquez, a physical education teacher who works at a French international school, told reporters that the performance was “amazing.”

“The most important thing was the performance, which was amazing,” said Manriquez. “I learned a lot and [think] that Shen Yun’s message is so important for the people that live in free countries, especially for young generations.”

He added, “Shen Yun’s performance is one way to let people know about peace and the importance of having hope.”

When asked about his favorite aspect of the show, Manriquez said, “The beauty of seeing the dancers’ working together for their faith is very beautiful. The music was also so coordinated with the movement and the different forms and figures were so smooth and beautiful.”

“Also, the colors were very beautiful and caught my attention. The movement, synchronization, and technique was perfect,” he noted. “I thought those movements came from gymnastics at first, but I understand now that all gymnastics are part of the dancer and come from classical Chinese dance.”

Made up of a large ensemble of elite artists comprising more than 500 dancers, musicians, and vocalists, Shen Yun currently has eight equally-sized companies that tour and perform across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania simultaneously. The company puts on a brand new production each year.

Manriquez, who hails from Chile, said the show also reminded him of the perils of communism. “I come from South America (Chile) and even though we’ve seen a lot of advancements in technology and economics, communism has been trying to make its way to Chile and it’s ruining the country.”

‘Everything was magical’

Anna, a professional ballroom dance instructor from Ukraine, attended Shen Yun’s performance for the first time after her husband surprised her with tickets.

“This was my first time seeing Shen Yun and it was wonderful,” said Anna. “As a dancer, I appreciated how effortless the dancers made everything look — even though I know how much hard work goes into it.”

Anna, who moved to the U.S. seven years ago, said the performance was “magical.” “[The show] had beautiful costumes — my favorite was the water sleeves. I also loved watching the beautiful choreography. It made everything so magical. The atmosphere was so great and it was just a great combination of dance, music, and energy.”

When asked about what aspect stood out to her the most, Anna said, “Personally, I think we’re very lucky to live in the U.S. and watching those dances made me feel appreciative that I live in a free country.”

One of the storylines the show touches upon is the ongoing persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China.

Falun Dafa, also known as Falun Gong, is a spiritual practice from ancient China that combines meditation exercises with a moral philosophy based on the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance (真善忍). Many of Shen Yun’s performers are children of Falun Gong practitioners, or practice the discipline themselves.

After seeing its rapid rise in popularity as a threat to its authoritarian regime, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) launched a massive campaign to eradicate the practice in 1999. Thousands of Falun Gong practitioners have since died from torture and abuse, with the number still on the rise.

“I hope that one day Shen Yun can perform in China, of course. I feel sad that in the 21st century, we still can’t find a way to live in peace with each other,” said Anna, adding, “It’s a new era and I really wish that someday people will come up with a better way to communicate and appreciate life.”

‘Beautiful and excellent’

Aysel Toprakli, a retired IT specialist who worked for UNICEF and IBM, attended Shen Yun’s performance for the first time on April 11.

“The show was beautiful and excellent,” said Toprakli, who studied computer engineering. “This was my first time experiencing traditional Chinese culture — it’s very rich, and it was very special to learn everything about the culture. It was very nice and beautiful.”

When asked about what stood out to her the most, she said, “The show is very beautiful, and it’s incredible to see the visual effects combining with the stage. It was so incredible.”

With reporting by Ryan Wu and Johnson Ding.