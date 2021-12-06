No Jab No Job, Vaccine Passports for Kids Arrive in New York City

A new decree requiring all private sector businesses to mandate acceptance of a Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine to staff has been issued by outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio. Additionally, children aged 5 to 11 will now be required to show their papers to enter restaurants and entertainment centers.

The edict, characterized by de Blasio as a “preemptive strike” against the Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, comes into effect on Dec. 27, according to Bloomberg.

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” he stated on MSNBC.

In the Bronx, with 15% unemployment, 28% of residents will no longer be eligible to work on Dec 27, including 44% of black young adults, as a result of de Blasio's vaccine mandate for the private sector pic.twitter.com/gtx7XncIDR — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) December 6, 2021

Kids will have to show their vaxx pass confirming at least partial vaccination starting on Dec. 14.

The outlet said de Blasio’s pretext for initiating the dictate was to prevent another round of lockdowns as seen in countries such as Austria, who recently announced a full society-wide vaccine mandate punishable by an 7,200 Euro fine and/or four months imprisonment, and Germany, which is set to follow in its neighbor’s footsteps.

“De Blasio said the order would be issued by his health department and that the mandate is allowed under its legal authority,” reads the article.

DeBlasio Goes Full Dictator: 'Mandatory VAX For ALL'! – today on the Liberty Report:https://t.co/dZF8RQ3VlA pic.twitter.com/ONaJBYKmrh — Ron Paul Institute (@RonPaulInstitut) December 6, 2021

The specific implementations for the order are set to be released on Dec. 15, said Bloomberg, paraphrasing de Blasio as further stating, “He said the order won’t allow for a testing option for non-vaccinated employees and will require the first dose to be administered by the time the requirement kicks in.”

In a tweet issued from the Mayor’s account on Dec. 6, he claimed, “We’ve proven that with vaccine mandates and incentives, we can beat this virus.”

de Blasio called his private sector mandate “another step towards the future” that would allow New York City to “save lives and move forward.”

According to Breitbart News, de Blasio worked to sell child vaccination to NYC parents, “We need you to step up for the good of your children, your family, all of us.”

The article also says vaccine passports for kids will also extend to what de Blasio characterized as “high-risk extracurricular activities,” such as band, sports, and orchestra.

Statement from Partnership for New York City on De Blasio vaccine mandate for businesses. Group is a major business organization in the city representing big companies from Pfizer to Deloitte to Citi to PepsiCo. pic.twitter.com/VN3lRg5HAz — Tyler Olson (@TylerOlson1791) December 6, 2021

“This is something that is going to keep kids safe and families safe,” said the Mayor. “Go get your child vaccinated. As long as they’ve gotten that first dose by December 14, they can continue to participate [in] indoor dining, entertainment, all these great things.”

According to Epoch Times, de Blasio lauded vaccine mandates for their coercive effects on the working class in stimulating vaccine acceptance, “The more universal they are, the more likely employees will say ‘OK it’s time, I’m going to do this.’ Because you can’t jump from one industry to another or one company to another, it’s something that needs to be universal to protect all of us.”

Codes and coercions

The Nuremberg Code is described by Wikipedia as “a set of research ethics principles for human experimentation created by the U.S. v Brandt court as one result of the Nuremberg trials at the end of the Second World War.”

One of the key foundations of the Code is set out in the preamble, “The great weight of the evidence before us to effect that certain types of medical experiments on human beings, when kept within reasonably well-defined bounds, conform to the ethics of the medical profession generally.”

“The protagonists of the practice of human experimentation justify their views on the basis that such experiments yield results for the good of society that are unprocurable by other methods or means of study.”

Item number one of the code states definitively that the matter of informed consent is paramount, “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.”

Despite the reality that the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca vaccines are all using novel gene therapy messenger RNA or viral vector technology, and that the 69 percent of New York State’s population that counts as fully vaccinated have been administered injection under a product granted only an Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA in advance of clearing extensive Phase 3 clinical trials which are still underway, many establishment media outlets have disputed or “fact checked” the applicability of the Code to today’s global vaccination campaign.

In one representative article titled No, COVID-19 Vaccines do not Violate the Nuremberg Code from September, Canada’s CTV News quoted Alexis Paton, Chair of Ethics for the UK Royal College of Physicians, stating the following opinion, “As we’ve been developing these vaccines, as we’ve been doing trials, all of that has been in line with the Nuremberg Code. These are not people who were forced to take part in any kind of trial – it is an opt-out situation, there’s consent.”

Addressing concern from the vaccine hesitant about the speed at which the novel technology was developed and adopted, she stated, “Vaccines can take up to a decade from start to finish, but not always. And what’s really important when we think about the COVID vaccines…a number of ‘time suck’ barriers that normally exist when you’re developing medication or vaccines were just done away with.”

“And that doesn’t mean the regulation was done away with. It means things like money was made available.”

According to Moderna’s own vaccine timeline website, the “Chinese [Communist Party] shared the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus” on Jan. 11, 2020 and the company shipped the first batches of its mRNA-1273 injection to the CDC only five weeks later on Feb. 24.

The first person injected with its wares was on March 16, and Moderna’s marketing team praised itself for a speed 63 day development cycle.

Paton claimed, “I think people look at the vaccine and think it just arrived one day. But actually, it did follow all the processes that we put everything else through. We just, as a global health community, rallied together [to get it done faster].”

She continued, “[The Nuremberg Code] seems to be developing a myth around it, that you can somehow use it to justify that you don’t want to do something or that something is being forced upon you.”

Item one of the Code further requires “that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment.”

Several countries, such as Israel, have violated this aspect of the Code when mandating that fully vaccinated status for their country’s vaccine passport expires six months after the date of last injection, resulting in a perpetual cycle of required booster injections to maintain social class.

A Google translate of a Nov. 29 article by Austrian media outlet Die Presse on the country’s coming total vaccine mandate likewise stated that the Minister of Health “has to regulate the intervals and possible combinations [of vaccine varieties] by ordinance.”

“Who is considered to be vaccinated as well as ‘whether and under what conditions can be assumed from equality of convalescents’ should therefore be determined by means of ordinances,” said the piece.