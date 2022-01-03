Is There a Link Between COVID-19 and 5G?

Ever since COVID-19 emerged and began to spread across the world, there have been attempts to tie it with 5G technology. While some insist that there is no link between the two, others strongly believe that the spread of the virus is somehow influenced by 5G.

A report published in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Research on Sept. 29 puts a spotlight on these claims, finding that there is some truth to them. Authors of the report state that public health policy regarding the pandemic has largely focused on the virus itself, neglecting the environmental factors that could have contributed to its spread.

The report points out that the COVID-19 outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Dec. 2019 shortly after 5G services in the city went live on Oct. 31. COVID-19 outbreaks were soon recorded in other areas that surprisingly were places where 5G networks were at least partially implemented. This includes Northern Italy, South Korea, Southern California, New York City, and Seattle.

During the first wave of infections in America, COVID-19 related cases and deaths were “statistically higher” in cities and states where 5G infrastructure was present compared to places that did not have such technology.

In May 2020, a researcher named Vladimir Mordachev published a study showing a correlation between COVID-19 mortality and the intensity of radio-frequency radiation in 31 nations.

In the Sept. 29 report, the researchers said that they had referenced several studies related to Wireless Communications Radiation (WCR) and COVID-19, finding similarities regarding how both affect the human body.

Exposure to COVID-19 and WCR was found to possibly result in “deleterious effects on red blood cells and reduced hemoglobin levels.” This contributes to hypoxia in COVID-19. Oxidative stress was found to be a “major component” in the pathophysiology of COVID-19 as well as WCR triggered cellular damage.

Exposure to low-level WCR and COVID-19 can both lead to disruption in the immune system. Both WCR exposure and COVID-19 can affect the cardiovascular system and the heart either directly or indirectly. The authors postulated that WCR “possibly contributed to the early spread and severity” of COVID-19.

“We surmise that ‘hot spots’ of the disease that initially spread around the world were perhaps seeded by air travel, which in some areas were associated with 5G implementation. However, once the disease became established in those communities, it was able to spread more easily to neighboring regions where populations were less exposed to WCR. Second and third waves of the pandemic disseminated widely throughout communities with and without WCR, as might be expected,” the researchers stated in the report.

Calling WCR a potential “toxic environmental stressor,” the researchers called for cutting down WCR exposure to all patients and the general population.