Florida Man Accused of Spying for China Faces 15 Years in Prison: DOJ

On July 24, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) unsealed a federal indictment against Ping Li, a 59-year-old man residing in Pasco County, Florida.

The charges against Li claim that he operated as a covert agent for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for over a decade. During this time, he allegedly provided sensitive information on political dissidents, pro-democracy advocates, and American organizations to Chinese intelligence services. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Li, who emigrated from China and is now a U.S. citizen, was allegedly feeding critical data to a Chinese intelligence officer, referred to as “MSS Officer 1,” based in Wuhan. The court documents detail numerous communications and activities between Li and the officer, spanning from 2012 to 2022.

Ping Li of Pasco County, Florida was arrested on Saturday, July 20 after a federal indictment accused him of operating as a spy for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). (Image: via Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

After being arrested on July 20, federal agents charged Li with criminal conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. “At no time did Li provide notification to the United States Attorney General as required by law that he was, in fact, acting as an agent of a foreign government, specifically the PRC,” the DOJ’s indictment read, addressing Beijing by its official name of The People’s Republic of China.

Covert operations

The indictment alleged that Li operated under the direction of the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), a civilian intelligence agency responsible for gathering foreign intelligence and monitoring Chinese dissidents abroad. Due to China’s stringent internet censorship, the government often relies on overseas contacts to collect information and monitor dissident activities.

“From as early as 2012, Li allegedly served as a cooperative contact working at the direction of officers of the MSS to obtain information of interest to the PRC government,” the DOJ’s statement read. “Li obtained a wide variety of information at the request of the MSS, including information concerning Chinese dissidents and pro-democracy advocates, members of the Falun Gong religious movement, and U.S.-based non-governmental organizations.”

Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, is an ancient Buddhist discipline that originated in China in the 1990s. After witnessing its rapid rise in popularity, which included high-ranking Party officials taking up the practice, the CCP launched a brutal campaign to eradicate Falun Gong from its borders. Since 1999, thousands of Falun Gong practitioners have perished at the hands of Chinese police, with the number continuing to rise.

Falun Gong practitioners take part in a rally on July 11, 2024 at Capitol Hill to demonstrate their meditation practice and protest the Chinese communist regime’s 25 years of persecution against their faith in its native China. (Image: Yu Lili/The Epoch Times)

Millions of Falun Gong adherents and supporters have also been subjected to arbitrary imprisonment, surveillance, and intimidation from CCP forces. The persecution has continued unabated for over two decades.

The indictment reveals that Li sent an MSS officer the name and biographical details of a Falun Gong member residing in St. Petersburg, Florida, shortly after the officer requested such information in 2012. This is just one example of the extensive data Li is accused of supplying to Chinese intelligence, according to the DOJ.

A tangled web

Li’s attorney, Daniel Fernandez, has stated that Li pleaded not guilty and has been released after his initial court appearance on July 22. Fernandez emphasized that the charges cover a broad spectrum of activities, and he is awaiting more information from the government to gauge the situation.

“We’re waiting for information from the government to better assess the situation,” Fernandez said. He also pointed out that Li has lived in the U.S. for 30 years, worked for Verizon for over two decades, and most recently was employed by InfoSys, an India-based information technology company. “He’s been a model citizen here,” Fernandez added, noting Li’s long-standing marriage, two children, and homeownership in Pasco County.

A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard outside Beijing’s No. 2 Intermediate Court where Hong Kong reporter Ching Cheong was sentenced to five years in jail for espionage on behalf of Taiwan, 31 August 2006. (Image: PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

The court documents also describe Li’s efforts to gather information about American politicians, hacking incidents involving U.S. companies, and details about his employers. For instance, in 2015, Li provided the MSS with information about a major U.S. telecommunications company’s branch offices in China.

In another instance, Li responded to a 2021 request from the MSS for details on hacking events targeting U.S. companies, including a significant hack by the Chinese government.

Transnational repression

The case against Li is part of a broader effort by U.S. federal law enforcement to combat Chinese espionage on U.S. soil. In recent years, the FBI has increased its focus on Chinese influence and exploitation within the U.S. In 2020, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the Tampa field office highlighted the threats posed by Chinese espionage to Florida’s institutions.

This heightened scrutiny has led to several high-profile cases, including the indictment of a Gibsonton man earlier this year for attempting to divert biomedical samples to China.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the National Security Division, Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells of the FBI’s National Security Branch, and U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida announced Li’s indictment. The FBI is leading the investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel J. Marcet and Karyna Valdes, along with Trial Attorney Scott Claffee from the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, prosecuting the case.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.