German Journalist Criminally Charged, Bank Account Seized, for Deviating From the Official Narrative on Ukraine

A German independent journalist living in eastern Ukraine’s renegade Donbas area has been labeled a Russian terrorist, harassed, and criminally charged by German authorities for her pro-Russian reporting.

Independent reporter, 28-year-old Alina Lipp, born to a German mother and a Russian father, has set her objective to report the Russian-Ukrainian conflict objectively.

To this goal, she has undertaken several trips to the Crimea peninsula and the Donbas; the region where it all started; the Russian-speaking separatists have challenged Ukraine, a nation they deem a Nazi state.

Lipp raised eyebrows in March this year, shortly after the Russian invasion, which both she and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin calls a de-Nazification operation, over comments she made in a video that there were no atrocities committed by the Russians and that the Ukrainian hostilities against its own (Russian speaking) citizens over the past eight years should be highlighted.

Lipp further alleged that the Donbas locals supported the Russian troops and celebrated the de-Nazification operation as a liberation.

In her infamous video she uploaded to her Telegram channel, Lipp alleged that the Donbas citizens had been “thankful that Russia finally did something,” she said.

“Finally, the people here have been liberated from the terror that they’ve been experiencing for the last eight years,” under continuous shellings by Ukrainian national army, Lipp added.

The German empire strikes back

However, German authorities would not stand how Lipp, “the mouthpiece of Russian propaganda,” as she’s been referred to by the German “fact checker” KORREKTIV, just kept on disseminating “misinformation.”

Since then, the agency took no half-measures to make life or work impossible for the Hamburg resident.

Soon after the video went viral, Lipp’s YouTube channel was closed, forcing her to move to Telegram. Her PayPal account was also blocked. Then, they came not only for her bank account, but that of her father, a Russian who lives on the Crimean peninsula.

On top of that, the German prosecutor allegedly seized €1,600 from her bank account without further ado or any notice or explanation.

German journalist persecuted and her bank account blocked for sharing what's happening in Ukraine. Free speech is no longer allowed. What's at stake for the #EU? With Dutch subtitles. pic.twitter.com/vPKqom7gtI — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hobeets) June 19, 2022

However, apparently inspired by the anti-Russian position of the German government, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has forged a criminal case against Lipp on the justification that she “encourages or tolerates crimes regulated by the Criminal Code,” the Prosecutor stated in a document that Lipp showed in another, recent video.

A special case

The case against Lipp is a peculiar one, nonetheless. Not only is she charged, but she will also not be heard, the letter said.

“At the end of the letter, he says that they are not going to invite me to a hearing because this would ‘disturb the investigations,’ and that is very interesting, so they are chasing me, but they do not want to listen to me,” she said in the video.

Apparently, Lipp is already considered guilty by decree as she is denied her human right to defend her case in court—a novelty in German legal history—at least since the Third Reich succumbed almost eighty years ago.

Another curious feature about the document, Lipp points out, is that one of the pages bears a big capital Z on top. This is remarkable as many Russian tanks and armored vehicles since the incursion have been emblazoned with an elusive capital Z on them.

Since then, the capital Z has become a symbol of support for the Russian operation, and showing the symbol is therefore considered a crime in Germany.

At the end of the video, Lipp asserted, “What is happening to me can happen to all independent journalists and bloggers, and that is why I would like to propose to you, dear colleagues, that we start working together to support each other against the censorship of the West.”