UK Interior Minister Commits to Stopping Channel Migrants

British interior minister Suella Braverman on Oct. 4 committed to bringing forward legislation which could ban migrants who cross the English Channel from claiming asylum.

The government has been under pressure to deal with the rising number of people making dangerous journeys despite plans to deport those arriving illegally to Rwanda.

Braverman used her speech to the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference to say she will bring in new legislative powers so the government can deport those who come to Britain illegally.

”I will commit to you today that I will look to bring forward legislation to make it clear that the only route to the United Kingdom is through a safe and legal route,” Braverman said.

”So if you deliberately enter the United Kingdom illegally from a safe country, you should be swiftly returned to your home country or relocated to Rwanda,” she added.

More than 30,000 people have made the crossing in small boats so far this year, already surpassing last year’s record. Government officials have warned the total could reach 60,000 by the end of the year.

