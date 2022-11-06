Twitter to Delay Badge Changes Until After US Midterm Elections: NYT

Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $8 a month service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections, the New York Times reported on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8 will decide whether Republicans or President Joe Biden’s Democrats will control Congress.

Changes to Twitter’s verification process came a week after Elon Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. On Saturday, Twitter updated its app in Apple’s App Store to begin charging $8 for blue check verification marks.

Twitter recently laid off 50 percent of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company’s head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Musk has directed Twitter’s teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker.