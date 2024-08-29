Jake Sullivan Meets With Xi in Rare Meeting as Washington Navigates Sino-US Tensions

In the most recent diplomatic development between Washington and Beijing, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan embarked on a rare visit to China this week to engage in “crucial discussions” with top Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping.

The trip, marked by intense dialogue and candid exchanges, underscores the delicate balancing act both nations are attempting to maintain amid escalating global tensions.

Sullivan’s visit comes at a critical juncture as the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies, navigate a landscape fraught with economic and geopolitical challenges. Sullivan’s mission was clear: to address the growing emphasis on economic security that has increasingly characterized China’s domestic and international policies.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (L) shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping (R) during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on August 29, 2024. (Image: TREVOR HUNNICUTT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

RELATED: Media, Experts Speak With First Known Survivor of Forced Organ Harvesting in China

On the agenda

During the visit, he raised concerns about the impact of China’s economic strategies on Western businesses and global supply chains, particularly highlighting issues like vague data regulations and preferential treatment for state-owned companies.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

But the meetings didn’t appear to be all fruitful. “We had a vigorous give and take on the issue, [but we] obviously didn’t come to an agreement,” said Sullivan during a press conference — a statement that reflects the ongoing struggle to find common ground in a relationship that has become increasingly strained in recent years.

Chinese electric cars sit in port. (Image: via Getty Images)

The backdrop to Sullivan’s visit is the broader context of U.S. national security concerns that have led to restrictions on Chinese tech imports. China, in turn, has responded by doubling down on its economic security measures by creating a complex and often contentious environment for foreign businesses operating within its borders.

In June, Beijing initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imported dairy products from Europe. The probe came just one day after the European Union (EU) slapped tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs). These tensions have spilled over from trade into finance and technology, areas where both nations are vying for dominance.

MORE ON THIS: US Commerce Secretary Rejects China’s Request to Ease Controls on Technology Exports

One of the more intriguing aspects of Sullivan’s visit was his role in setting the stage for future U.S.-China relations, particularly in light of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her newly chosen vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz take the stage during a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 6, 2024. (Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

With incumbent President Joe Biden stepping down from the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, Sullivan took the opportunity to introduce Harris as a key figure in U.S. foreign policy. He emphasized her familiarity with China’s leadership, noting that she has been a “central member” of Biden’s foreign policy team and has previously met with Xi.

“President Biden is committed to responsibly managing this consequential relationship to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict or confrontation, and to work together where our interests align,” said Sullivan.

He also conveyed Harris’s commitment to managing the U.S.-China competition responsibly, ensuring that it does not spiral into confrontation. “High-level communication is the way to manage that,” he stressed, signaling the importance of continued dialogue between the two nations.

Toeing the line

The meetings between Sullivan and Chinese officials, including Xi, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, and Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Military Commission, were part of an ongoing effort to stabilize the bilateral relationship. The White House has indicated that Biden and Xi are expected to speak by phone in the coming weeks, with a possible in-person meeting later this year at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) shakes hands with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at Yanqi Lake in Beijing on August 27, 2024. (Image: NG HAN GUAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Xi’s remarks during the meetings echoed a cautious optimism. He expressed hope that the U.S. would “find a right way” to engage with China, emphasizing that despite both countries undergoing “great changes,” China’s commitment to a “stable, healthy, and sustainable” relationship with the U.S. “remains unchanged.” Xi also urged Washington to view China’s economic growth positively and to “work together” to find a pathway for peaceful coexistence.

The stakes of the discussions are particularly high given the current political climate in the U.S., experts note. While the outcome of the November presidential election remains uncertain, there is bipartisan consensus on the need to adopt a firm stance on China. This shared perspective ensures that regardless of the election results, U.S. policy toward China will likely continue to be marked by a cautious approach — one that focuses on safeguarding national security and maintaining a competitive edge.

Sullivan’s visit to China marks the first by a U.S. national security advisor since 2016, when Susan Rice made the trip during the Obama administration.