GoFundMe Campaigns Raise Money for Families of Idaho Homicide Victims

Donations were flowing into GoFundMe campaigns for families of the Moscow, Idaho, homicide victims on Thursday (November 17), four days after the four University of Idaho students were found dead in their residence on Sunday (November 13).

A GoFundMe campaign organized to benefit the families of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves had raised more than $40,000 by midday Thursday, and a campaign for the family of Ethan Chapin, organized by the Gamma Eta Chapter of Sigma Chi fraternity, had surpassed its goal of $25,000.

In a press conference on Wednesday (November 16), representatives from the Moscow city police announced that they did not have a suspect at this time.

Police found the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves at their residence around noon on Sunday.

The homicides reportedly occurred in the early morning of Sunday. The four students were stabbed with a knife. Police said no weapon had been found and that the identity and location of the suspect remain unknown.

Autumn Goncalves, sister of victim Kaylee, wrote in an Instagram post, “if you have friends, family or loved ones in moscow our family encourages you to get them home. police say ‘isolated, targeted attack’ but it is isolated until it isn’t. no one is in custody therefore, no one is safe.”

Authorities in Moscow, a city of about 25,000 people along Idaho’s western border with Washington state, have not said anything about a possible motive.

Autopsies, scheduled to be completed this week, could provide more information about the cause of death, according to police reports.

Representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Idaho State police are assisting in the investigation.

