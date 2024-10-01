On the Road to NY’s State Senate: Dorey Houle Champions Public Safety, Small Business

ORANGE COUNTY, New York — On Sept. 26, Dorey Houle, who’s running for New York’s State Senate in the 42nd District, sat down with Vision Times to share what sets her campaign apart and how she’s poised to make a difference on the state level.

Running on an agenda centered around improving public safety, supporting small businesses, and addressing the growing mental health crisis, Houle discussed how her experience as a Councilwoman in the town of Monroe helped her understand what local residents and businesses need the most.

On public safety and criminal justice reform

One of the key issues Houle emphasizes is public safety, particularly in light of the criminal justice reforms passed in New York State in 2019. Houle believes these changes — including bail and discovery reform — have made it difficult for law enforcement and the justice system to operate effectively.

“In order for us to be able to improve public safety, we would need to make amendments, ideally repeal those criminal justice reforms,” she said, underscoring her intention to advocate for changes that enhance public safety across the state. She also hopes to streamline changes that would allow law enforcement officers, district attorneys, and judges to do their jobs with more efficiency and transparency.

Bolstering small business

Beyond public safety, Houle highlighted the struggles small businesses are facing in New York due to increased costs imposed by recent state policies. “Several bills have been passed that are increasing the cost of doing business and making it difficult for these businesses to run at a profit,” she said.

“We want to make sure that small businesses are able to thrive in New York State so that we can build our revenue off sales tax and tourism, as opposed to personal income tax and property tax,” she said, adding that her goal is to create a business-friendly environment where small businesses can thrive while reducing their tax burden.

Houle also pointed out specific challenges faced by small business owners in certain sectors, such as daycare providers. “In New York City, one daycare provider can care for 12 four-year-olds, but outside the city, the same provider can only care for eight,” she said, as she recounted a conversation with a local daycare center owner who expressed frustration over the state’s regulations.

She noted that this kind of discrepancy affects businesses’ ability to operate at full capacity and urged for regulatory changes that would allow small businesses outside New York City to remain competitive. This would also ensure working parents have access to affordable and high-quality childcare.

Addressing mental health needs

Mental health is another critical issue Houle is focused on, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic that devastated many communities. She pointed out that young people in Orange County and across New York have faced significant mental health challenges, but the number of mental health providers has not kept pace with the rising demand.

“We need to support our mental health care providers and provide additional resources for those who need care,” she said. Houle aims to also ensure that mental health services are timely and accessible to all, especially the growing number of young people in need.

Houle also stressed that the mental health care system is overburdened, with many providers no longer able to accept new clients. “Many of them are no longer able to take any new clients,” she said, highlighting the growing need for mental health resources in Orange County.

On congestion pricing, rising costs of living

Houle also discussed the rising cost of living in New York State, which she believes is pricing and driving residents out of the state as they search for more affordable housing options. She expressed concern over “congestion pricing” — a policy that would place an additional financial burden on residents of Orange County who commute to New York City for work everyday.

“Rather than reducing the cost of living, our state legislature continues to pass policies that make it more expensive to live here,” Houle noted, adding that she is committed to advocating for middle-class families and ensuring that New York remains a place where residents can afford to live, work, and thrive — not just survive.

Houle also brings a personal perspective to her campaign, shaped by her own experiences as a law enforcement family member and a mother. Her husband recently retired from the New York Police Department (NYPD), and she is well aware of the challenges faced by law enforcement families.

“It’s very difficult to say goodbye to a loved one knowing they’re going out to do a dangerous job,” she shared. With five children — including a son who serves in the U.S. Army — Houle understands the importance of public service and is dedicated to making New York a better place for working families like hers.

Looking ahead

As the election fast approaches, Houle is confident in her ability to bring about real, meaningful change. She has worked closely with other Republican state senators to identify and support bills that will improve public safety, reduce the cost of living, and enhance mental health care. “We’re working together as a team,” she said, emphasizing the collaborative approach she plans to take if elected.

With early voting starting on Oct. 26, Houle encourages residents of District 42 to support her campaign on the Republican line. “I know that New York State can do better — and I know that I can help New York State do better,” she said.

New York State’s general and special elections are slated for Nov. 5, 2024. Early voting starts Oct. 26 and concludes Nov. 3. For more information, visit Houle’s official campaign site here.

With reporting by Jane Gao.