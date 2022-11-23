Victoria Government Cancels License Plates Protesting Premier

A government agency in Australia’s Victoria State has canceled a man’s license plates because they protest Premier Daniel Andrews under the guise of being of an “offensive” nature.

The story made headlines on Nov. 21 when Australian radio outlet 3AW Drive broadcast the situation after the man named Peter approached the station.

More in depth coverage by Canada’s Rebel News revealed the man had two license plates canceled. One was “DANOUT” and the second was “RUDDUD,” a reference to former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

A Vic man with registration plates DANOUT – in reference to Daniel Andrews has had them cancelled by VicRoads due to their “offensive” nature. Meanwhile the premier is allowed to refer to us as Nazis. Freedomof thought speech & movement has never been under more attack than now. pic.twitter.com/fPJ19OFcoj — Aidan McLindon (@aidanpmclindon) November 21, 2022

The DANOUT plate was bordered on the vehicle with bumper stickers that read “Save Victoria” and “Sack Andrews.”

Peter told 3AW, “I’m very annoyed. I don’t know how I’ve got away with all these years since 2008 with the plates RUDDUD. I’ve still got them. I’ll tell you, back in 08, they were a big hit in Canberra.”

“Freedom of speech obviously not in Victoria,” Peter said, as the host agreed that “DANOUT” wouldn’t be offensive unless you happen to be Daniel Andrews himself.

Peter told the host he was offered a refund by VicRoads, the state’s registry department,

According to coverage on the topic from Daily Mail, commentators to the show were likewise indignant.

“What is this state coming to? What is so offensive about this?” one woman asked.

“If these kinds of things are so offensive to Dan and band of followers then why don’t they ban all the political ads? I bet if the plate read DANIN it wouldn’t have been an issue?”

Premier Andrews is widely unpopular with Australia’s anti-establishment and right wing demographics after imposing one of the most draconian and oppressive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdown, mandate, and vaccine passport regimes in the world outside of those employed by the Chinese Communist Party within the Mainland’s borders.

In August of 2021, Victoria police deployed rubber bullets, tear gas, and pepper sprays against swathes of Melbourne protestors who had enough after spending 200+ straight days in lockdown.

Andrews also gained notoriety for being a direct signatory to the CCP’s Belt and Road Initiative debt trap hegemony project.

Fortunately for Australians, the previous Scott Morrison federal government stepped in to cancel the agreement using newly granted sweeping national security powers while Andrews was on medical leave after falling down the stairs and breaking his back under curious circumstances in March of 2021.