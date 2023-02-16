Musk Warns of the Dangers of a ‘Single World Government’ at World Government Summit

Tech mogul and the world’s second richest man, Elon Musk, briefly and virtually attended the World Government Summit held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Feb. 15 and delivered a speech where he warned of the dangers of a “single world government.”

“I know this is called the ‘World Government Summit,’ but I think we should be a little concerned about actually becoming too much of a single world government,” Musk said, adding that, “If I may say, we want to avoid creating a civilization risk by having – frankly, this might sound a bit odd – too much cooperation between governments.”

Musk then referenced the fall of ancient Rome, which occurred in the 5th century, as an example of civilizational collapse.

Musk argued that simultaneous advances in the arts and technology among Islamic societies is an example of the benefits of separated countries and that countries survive and even thrive without one another.

“While Rome was falling, Islam was rising, so you had a caliphate doing well while Rome was doing terribly,” he said, adding that, “And that ended up being a source of preservation of knowledge and many scientific advancements.”

“So I think we need to be a little conscious of being too much of a single civilization because if we are too much of a single civilization then the whole thing may collapse,” Musk argued.

‘Not suggesting war’

“I’m obviously not suggesting war or anything like that. But I think we want to be a little wary of actually cooperating too much. It sounds a little odd, but we want to have some amount of civilizational diversity so that if something does go wrong with some part of civilization that the whole thing doesn’t just collapse and humanity keeps moving forward,” Musk said at the summit.

He later tweeted that the World Government Summit “seemed like the right venue” to express his opinion on the matter.

Ensuring humanities survival is something that Musk has admitted is one of the primary motives behind his drive and the inspiration for his many companies.

Musk mused that as far as we know, humans are the only conscious, intelligent species in the universe, making it particularly special and worthy of preservation.

“I have seen no evidence of alien technology or any alien life whatsoever. I think I’d know. SpaceX – we do a lot. I don’t think anyone knows more about space than me, at least about space technology,” he said.

Musk has been vocal in the past, arguing against world governments and even took a swing at the World Economic Forum earlier this year, accusing the forum of “increasingly becoming an unelected world government.”

Musk tweeted on Jan. 18, “WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”