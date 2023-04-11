5 Murdered in Kentucky Old National Bank Shooting

Among the five dead victims of Monday’s (April 10) mass shooting at an office of the Old National Bank in Louisville, KY was a friend and mentor to the state’s current governor, Andy Beshear.

“He taught me how to help build my law career, he helped me become governor, he gave me advice on being a good dad,” Gov. Beshear said of the bank’s senior vice president, Thomas Elliot. “One of the people I talked to most in the world.”

Elliot, 63, was shot dead in the morning along with four other employees: Joshua Barrick, 40; Deana Eckert, 57; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64.

A 3D rendering of downtown Louisville, KY showing the location of the mass shooting that killed five on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Image: Reuters graphic)

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters that officers engaged the gunman, who was armed with a rifle and broadcast live video of his attack on social media, she said.

In addition to the five dead, nine people, including two officers, were wounded. A 26-year-old recent police academy graduate was struck in the head and remained in critical condition after brain surgery on Monday, police said.

According to Reuters, CNN obtained information from confidential law enforcement sources saying that the shooter, surnamed Sturgeon, had been notified that he would be fired from his position at Old National Bank before he committed his crimes. It’s unclear if this was related to his decision to carry out the shooting.

The gunman was fatally shot at the scene, Louisville police said. It was unclear whether he was slain by police or took his own life.

The U.S. has experienced 146 mass shootings so far in the year of 2023, most of them related to gang violence.

Reuters contributed to this report.