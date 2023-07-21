Ex-Canadian Federal Police Officer Charged for Allegedly Helping China Intimidate ‘Someone outside the scope of Canadian law’ 

On July 21, Canada’s national police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), announced that retired RCMP officer, William Majcher, 60, has been charged with conspiracy over allegations that he assisted China’s communist government “identify and intimidate someone outside the scope of Canadian law.”

In a news release, the RCMP said that an investigation “led to the arrest and charges against William Majcher,” a native of Hong Kong, and that according to the investigation Majcher, “allegedly used his knowledge and his extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People’s Republic of China.”

Canada has accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of trying to interfere in Canadian affairs through various schemes, including the operation of illegal police stations in the country, and attempting to influence Canadian elections.

According to the news release, the RCMP launched an investigation into Majcher in the fall of 2021, citing “suspicious activities” as the catalyst for the investigation. “It is alleged that he (Majcher) contributed to the Chinese government’s efforts to identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law,” the statement says, but fails to name the individual.

The RCMP said that it has “a mandate to detect and disrupt foreign interference attempts. It investigates activities by individuals that pose a risk to Canadian institutions and the economy.”

China’s meddling

Last month, the RCMP opened an investigation into allegations that the communist regime sought to intimidate a sitting member of Canada’s parliament and his family.

China has denied allegations that it attempted to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong, over his criticism of Beijing, and launched an attack accusing Canada of “slander and defamation” and expelled a Canadian diplomat based in Shanghai in retaliation.

In May, Canada expelled a Chinese diplomat over the accusations.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) believes Chong and his family in Hong Kong were targeted in an effort to deter his “anti-China positions,” BBC News reported.

In 2021, Chong put forward a motion in parliament declaring China’s treatment of its Uygher population a genocide; allegations that communist authorities deny despite mountains of evidence.

Canadian authorities took action against China’s actions towards Chong after a series of media reports surfaced, many based on leaked intelligence briefings, that also accused China of attempting to interfere in Canadian elections.

Michael Duheme, the RCMP’s interim commissioner, said at the time, “When we were made aware of it, we approached Mr. Chong and began the investigation.”

The investigation is just one of more than 100 ongoing probes by the RCMP looking into foreign interference in Canada.

Jenny Kwan, a member of parliament with Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) says she was also targeted by China after accusing the regime of human rights violations against its Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region.

The diplomatic expulsions and allegations of wrongdoing by both sides have resulted in a significant decline in relations between Ottawa and Beijing.