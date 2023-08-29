Jewels of the Tyrrhenian: A Luxurious Escape to the Aeolian Islands

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb.com

Nestled north of Sicily in the Tyrrhenian Sea, seven volcanic islands emerge from the shimmering cobalt-blue depths. Known as Salina, Lipari, Vulcano, Alicudi, Filicudi, Panarea, Basiluzzo, and Stromboli, these islands were christened the “Aeolian Islands” in honor of Aeolus, the god of the winds, by ancient Greek settlers. These settlers, arriving from Corinth in the late 8th century BCE, introduced the public to Malvasia grapes — the essence behind the exquisite golden wines celebrated on these isles.

Vulcano and Stromboli are among the Mediterranean’s last active volcanoes. At night, Stromboli’s fiery eruptions resemble Roman-candle fireworks, painting the skyline. By day, it releases smoke plumes every few minutes, reminiscent of an elder leisurely smoking a corncob pipe.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/Luxury Web)

While Lipari is the archipelago’s most expansive island, Salina and Panarea steal the spotlight. They’re adorned with resorts and hotels, attracting both the Sicilian elite and Italy’s glitterati amid a backdrop of lush vineyards and quaint villages. Come summer, the harbors are awash with opulent yachts.

The islands’ beauty is best experienced by boat, with the offshore islets being particularly enchanting. The rock monoliths jutting from the sea are nothing short of extraordinary. Beyond this, the islands promise thrilling water sports for enthusiasts, while culinary aficionados can indulge in the rich Malvasia wines and relish on its delectable fresh seafood dishes.

The freshest seafood leaps from ocean to plate in a symphony of bright flavors and quality. (Image: Manos Angelakis/Luxury Web)

On Salina Island lies one of our top European resort recommendations: Capofaro Locanda & Malvasia. This gem stands in the heart of the Caravaglio vineyard, owned by Count Giuseppe Tasca of the famed Tasca d’Almerita winery. Set in Malfa, this 5-star Relais & Châteaux property is nestled amidst Malvasia vineyards, with the sea just a stone’s throw away. The resort’s name, Capofaro, translates to “lighthouse on the cape.” Interestingly, during our visit, I learned that the adjacent lighthouse, despite its charm, was non-functional!

The suites are elegantly repurposed farmhouses, spread amidst sprawling vines, furnished with modern luxuries. Upon our arrival, a bottle of Malvasia wine greeted us alongside a bowl of fresh fruits, including delectable black figs.

Don’t miss the resort’s Michelin-starred restaurant, where culinary delights from the sea meet both traditional and inventive preparations. The wine list boasts selections from the property’s own vineyard, the broader Tasca estate, and other Italian treasures, including the esteemed Donnafugata.

Our journey was unforgettable, from the azure dips to the town explorations, delectable meals, and warm-hearted locals. Our heartfelt gratitude to ENIT for such a splendid experience.

