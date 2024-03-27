Communist China Ramps Up Efforts to Derail Shen Yun With Threats of Sabotage, Vandalism

In the most recent manifestation of efforts to stifle artistic expression and cultural heritage, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been suspected of targeted Shen Yun Performing Arts with a series of bomb threats and acts of vandalism, as reported by The Epoch Times on March 25.

Shen Yun Performing Arts, the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company, has long been a thorn on the CCP’s side for its portrayal of authentic Chinese culture and heritage prior to the ravages of communist rule.

The first of these threats was received on March 14, aiming directly at Shen Yun’s headquarters in upstate New York. The threat, which was sent via email, warned of a “remote-controlled bomb” that had been supposedly placed at Dragon Springs, Shen Yun’s training facilities in Deerpark, Orange County. The campus also houses several temples built in the style of China’s Tang Dynasty, which is widely regarded one of the most prosperous and harmonious periods in Chinese history.

Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music performance, bringing to life 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture and heritage to audiences across the globe in a brand new production each year. Here, a packed house is seen during curtain call for Shen Yun’s performance in St. Petersburg, Florida on April 1, 2023. (Image: Emily Jiang/Vision Times)

Composed of more than 500 elite performers from all over the world, Shen Yun currently has eight equally-sized companies that perform and tour simultaneously across Europe, Asia, North and South America, and Oceania.

Slashed tires, bomb threats

The CCP’s campaign to sabotage and smear the performing arts troupe underscores the lengths to which adversaries will go to suppress narratives divergent from their own. Within the span of one week, Shen Yun had reportedly received three bomb threats in addition to seeing two of its tour buses deliberately vandalized by having its tires’ slashed.

On March 15, 2024 Costa Mesa Police Department reported the slash as a “fresh cut” on the sidewall of a Shen Yun tour bus tire. Authorities said the tire was sabotaged to burst on the freeway rather than deflate. (Image: Courtesy of Shen Yun Security)

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

The subsequent threats were directed at theaters scheduled to host Shen Yun performances, with menacing emails warning of bombs placed in venues unless Shen Yun was “immediately” barred from performing.

“We randomly placed a lot of bombs in the theater,” one of the emails sent to theater administrators in California read. “If you don’t want us to detonate the bombs, please refuse Shen Yun Performing Arts to perform here immediately!”

The email’s subject was “The Theater has been bombed.”

These incidents not only forced evacuations and thorough searches by law enforcement agencies — including the FBI — but also sowed a seed of fear and uncertainty among theatergoers and the general public.

“I can confirm there was a bomb threat to the theater on Saturday afternoon. An investigation took place and it revealed the threat was false,” a Vancouver Police Department spokesperson told The Epoch Times regarding a false alarm in that city.

MORE ON SHEN YUN:

A ‘last-ditch’ attempt

Despite the tangible threat these incidents pose, they also reflect a deeper narrative of struggle between cultural preservation and authoritarian attempts to control the narrative.

Shen Yun Vice President Ying Chen shared with The Epoch Times that she believes the emails “really are the last-ditch effort of a regime to hide the truth,” and speak volumes about the broader context of these attacks. These underhanded attacks are an attempt to not just physically sabotage Shen Yun’s performances, but to undermine the very ideals of cultural diversity and freedom of expression that Shen Yun represents.

Shen Yun dancers rehearse a classical Chinese dance routine at their facility in Orange County, N.Y., in this file photo. (Image: Courtesy of Shen Yun)

“Shen Yun shows the world just how profound, inspiring, and magnificent authentic Chinese culture was before the CCP seized power, while also offering a captivating vision for how wonderful China could be once again without the CCP,” said Chen.

This campaign of intimidation also extends beyond bomb threats and vandalism. Shen Yun’s performers and staff have faced harassment and surveillance, tactics aimed at instilling fear and deterring their mission. The cutting of tour bus tires in a manner intended to cause accidents is particularly sinister and shows the CCP’s willingness to endanger lives in order to achieve its objectives.

Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music performance, bringing to life 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture and heritage to audiences across the globe in a brand new production each year. (Image: Shen Yun Performing Arts)

Such acts of sabotage not only threaten the safety of Shen Yun’s performers but also seek to disrupt the cultural celebration and exchange that Shen Yun facilitates, notes Chen. “This is the last thing the CCP wants demonstrated so clearly on stages around the world, and so for more than 15 years, they have stopped at nothing to thwart Shen Yun.”

CCP‘s ‘base and despicable acts’ a disgrace to Chinese civilization

But the CCP’s fear of Shen Yun’s influence highlights the transformative power of art and culture. Shen Yun’s portrayal of China’s rich cultural heritage before communism offers a starkly different narrative from the CCP’s tyrannical ideology.

“The CCP’s evil traits have persisted since it seized power in China in 1949. It has been ruling China through violence and totalitarianism, permeating all facets of society and extending its influence abroad,” Diana Cheng, an opinion author for The Epoch Times, wrote in a March 27 editorial on the fake bombing threats.

Shen Yun’s global success, with performances reaching 1 million theatergoers worldwide on an annual basis, attests to the universal appeal of its message — one that transcends geopolitical boundaries and speaks to shared human values of decency, respect, and compassion.

RELATED: Artistic Freedom Under Siege: New Report Exposes the CCP’s Widespread Censorship and Oppression of Falun Gong, Shen Yun

These incidents against Shen Yun reveal more than just a campaign of intimidation; they underscore the broader challenges faced by cultural expressions under authoritarian regimes.

“China, with its five-thousand-year-old civilization, was known as a land of morality and decorum. However, over the past seven decades, CCP leaders have engaged in extremely base and despicable acts that tarnish the reputation of both China and its citizens,” Cheng’s editorial continued.

“First, they threatened governments to not allow Shen Yun. When that didn’t really work, they started threatening theaters. When that didn’t really work, they started slashing our bus tires,” said Ying Chen, Shen Yun’s vice president, adding, “When that didn’t stop us, they started smear campaigns online and sent crazy emails to theater managers. Now, they have stooped even lower, sending ‘bomb threat’ emails.”