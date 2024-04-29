‘It moved my spirit’: See Why Theatergoers Are Enchanted With Shen Yun

NEWARK, New Jersey — On April 25, Shen Yun kicked off a five show run at the prestigious New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Theatergoers reported being delighted with the show’s vibrant dancing, choreography, and dazzling displays of art, song, and music.

Founded in 2006, Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company. The company, which is based in New York, aims to revive 5,000 years of traditional culture and values through immersive performances to showcase what China was like prior to the ravages of communism.

(Image: Shen Yun Performing Arts)

Scott Monti, a software sales executive, attended Shen Yun’s performance with his family on April 28 for the first time. He shared with reporters that the show’s spirituality aspect was “very positive” and that he enjoyed seeing the show’s vibrant colors, impressive choreography, and gravity-defying acrobatics.

‘A majestic feeling’

“I holistically really liked the live music in orchestration with the dance and the physicality of the dance,” said Monti, adding, “I loved the water sleeves overall theme, as well as the majestic feeling of it. It was really good throughout.”

Scott Monti, a software sales executive, attended Shen Yun’s performance with his family at New Jersey’s Performing Arts Center on April 28, 2024. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

When asked about what stood out to them the most, Monti’s daughter said she particularly enjoyed the male dancers’ “hand spring and tumbling” abilities. “It was very fun. I don’t really have a favorite dance because they were all very good,” said the young girl. “It was also cool to learn that acrobatics and martial arts all came from ancient China,” he added.

Acrobatics and tumbling, as showcased in many contemporary performances, have deep roots that trace back to ancient China. Classical Chinese dance, in particular, is a cultural form that dates back thousands of years and combines dance, martial arts, and theatrical expression to showcase a wide range of styles, emotions, and agility.

‘Moved my spirit’

“The show was marvelous, it was just amazing,” said Ada Rodriguez, who works as a controller for Scan Shipping, a financial company.

When asked about what stood out to her the most, she said, “Spiritually speaking, it really moved my spirit. Everything was so perfectly put together — the colors, energy, music, the costumes. I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

Ada Rodriguez, a financial controller, attended Shen Yun’s performance at New Jersey’s Performing Arts Center on April 28, 2024. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Made up of a large ensemble of elite artists comprising more than 500 dancers, musicians, and vocalists, Shen Yun currently has eight equally-sized companies that tour and perform across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania simultaneously. The company puts on a brand new production each year

“The dancers’ serenity and the way they conduct the different scenarios really translated into our everyday lives,” added Rodriguez. “I think Chinese culture is so beautiful so I’m glad we’re able to learn about it here in the West.”

‘Beautiful and amazing’

Carmela, a social skills teacher attended the performance with her family, Carol and Dominic, on April 28. When asked about what she enjoyed the most, she said, “I liked the classical men’s and women’s dancing. It was also very cool to learn about the instruments, acrobatics, and the storytelling.”

“The show is definitely something to try once,” said Carol, who is now retired. “I would tell friends to come see it because it was beautiful and amazing. When they came out of the screen, too, it was just so good.”

Carol, Dominic, and Carmela Battista, attended Shen Yun’s performance at New Jersey’s Performing Arts Center on April 28, 2024. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

One of the defining features of Shen Yun performances is its use of high-tech digital backdrops. The backdrops are synchronized with the live performers to create an illusion of seamless transitions between different scenes and locations. This production element helps to transport the audience to a world of ancient China full of vibrant landscapes, celestial realms, ancient legends, and awe-inspiring landmarks.

‘Loved all of it’

Ines Galvez, a designer, attended Shen Yun’s performance for the first time on April 28. When asked about her favorite dance piece, she said, “I came because of the movement and the color — the silk costumes, it was so beautiful.”

She added, “The animated backdrop was amazing and I really loved the music, too. It was my first time experiencing the combination of classical Chinese and western instruments. I loved all of it — every component was amazing and the dancers are so talented.”

Ines Galvez and Pablo Quinones, both designers, attended Shen Yun’s performance at New Jersey’s Performing Arts Center on April 28, 2024. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Shen Yun’s performances, which are complemented by a live orchestra that combine both classical Chinese and Western instruments, take audiences on a soul-stirring journey through time and space.

One of the featured instruments, the erhu, is a two-string instrument from ancient China that can depict a wide range of musical sounds and emotions. From the gentle flow of a river, a mist-covered mountain, or the energetic bustle of a market day, the erhu can produce a variety of rich, expressive, and deeply resonant tones.

‘Keeping evil from spreading’

Chris Walker, a former air force officer who retired as a general, shared with reporters that he came to see the show at the behest of his 91-year-old mother who insisted on seeing Shen Yun for her birthday.

“I really loved learning about the historical and cultural elements of ancient Chinese culture,” said Walker. “I loved the use of the backdrop and how the effects showed the dancers’ flying in and out of it. The production aspect was really, really well done.”

Chris Walker, a former air force officer who retired as a general, attended Shen Yun’s performance at New Jersey’s Performing Arts Center with his 91-year-old mother on April 28, 2024. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

When asked about what other dances stood out to him, Walker said the show reminded him of the importance of “keeping evil from spreading across the world.”

Shen Yun’s performances aim not only to entertain, but also educate audiences on important social and political issues taking place in China today. The performances aim to raise awareness on human rights’ issues to provide a unique perspective on the human spirit and the importance of not taking certain freedoms for granted.

“These are the reasons why even as a retiree, I’m very active in trying to keep evil from spreading across the world,” he said, adding, “I found it surprising how it shared similarities with the new show on Netflix called ‘3-Body Problem’ and how it showed what happened in China during the Cultural Revolution.

He added, “I remember thinking that it’s horrible that people are getting beat like this. I’m a student of history and I hope [atrocities like this] never happen again.”

‘A beautiful experience’

Christine Gallagher, retired special education teacher in Paterson, New Jersey, attended the show with her daughter on April 28. “It was beautiful having the experience to share this with my daughter so that she can learn, too.”

Christine Gallagher, a retired special education teacher in Paterson, NJ, attended Shen Yun’s performance at New Jersey’s Performing Arts Center with her daughter on April 28, 2024. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“I loved every part of it,” said Gallagher. “I loved how elegant the flowers and the water sleeves dances were.”

When asked about what stood out to her the most, she said, “I was surprised to learn that they cannot show this beautiful performance in China today — and it’s just a shame. It doesn’t surprise me that it’s banned in China, though, because it’s communist.”

Shen Yun is currently touring across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. For tickets, availability, and other FAQs, visit the official website here.

With reporting by James Houston White.