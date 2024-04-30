‘China has been poisoned for over a century’: Statements From the Tuidang Movement (April 2024)

​​The Tuidang movement, started in November 2004, encourages Chinese around the world to renounce their oaths made to lay down their lives for communism when they joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or its affiliated youth organizations. Over the past two decades, hundreds of millions of people have given their assumed or real names to voice their separation from the CCP, the single most deadly regime in human history. Here, Vision Times presents some recent statements from those who have quit the Party, translated from the Chinese.

Withdrawing from the Communist Young Pioneers (April 2, 2024)

I am already 74 years old and joined the Young Pioneers in my youth. My family was classified and persecuted as a “rich peasant” by the CCP, but in fact, rich peasants became wealthy through their own hard work [rather than exploiting others]. The CCP also targeted my elderly relatives for repression. The Communist Party is evil. I hereby withdraw from its Young Pioneers.

— Fu Qi (福气), mainland China

‘If we can overthrow the CCP, there is hope for China to become a normal country’ (April 8, 2024)

Having finally seen some information from outside the Great Firewall and learned about the history of the CCP, I have realized what kind of environment I am living in and the nature of this regime that I used to trust.

The CCP is an irredeemably evil political party. If Xi Jinping owes all humankind an apology, so does the CCP. Though I don’t know if I will be able to escape China, I will nevertheless uphold the cause of anti-communism, because as long as the Communist Party does not fall, China will not be great. Right now is a crucial moment for the Chinese nation. If we can overthrow the CCP, there is hope for democracy in China, and hope for China to become a normal country.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

— Xiao Yun (小云), Hunan Province, quits the Communist Youth League

‘The CCP’s atheism and destruction of religion has destroyed the moral virtues of the people and society’ (April 12, 2024)

Throughout history, China was a nation that followed the principles taught in Buddhism and Daoism. The CCP imposed its atheism and destroyed religion, wrecking the people’s moral virtue. Today’s collapse of social morality in China is an affront to heaven and a disgrace to humanity. It is impossible for good people to lead a good life.

May the evil cult that is the Communist Party soon fall, and may traditional religious faith be restored. I have read the books of the Falun Gong spiritual practice, and although I don’t practice it myself, I do endorse its principles of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance. Throughout history, China has been a multicultural society where multiple religions coexisted. In recent years, I have also discovered that Communist Party members are despicable and shameless people. They are only interested in squeezing value out of you; once you outlive your usefulness, they will betray you without hesitation.

— Jiang Hao (姜浩), China, quits the Communist Youth League and Young Pioneers

A 2023 parade in the Chinese-American community of Flushing, New York, celebrates over 400 million Chinese who have taken part in the Tuidang movement to quit the CCP and its affiliated youth organizations. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

‘The great land of China has been poisoned for over a century’ (April 12, 2024)

Seeing how boundlessly depraved the evil Party has become, committing atrocities and poisoning the land of China for over a century, I voluntarily withdraw from the evil party organizations I joined in my childhood — the Communist Youth League and the Young Pioneers — and become a true descendant of the Chinese nation!

— Yao Daocheng (姚道成, pseudonym), mainland China

‘Let a good government take over, and the lives of the common people will improve’ (April 16, 2024)

My older relatives experienced the Nationalist Chinese era [prior to communist rule]. They said that the first thing the Communist Party did when it entered their village was to demolish the local temple or turn it into a school or office. In the 1950s, temples in China’s cities were demolished on a large scale. I couldn’t understand why the communists have always gone after religion with such a vengeance.

Later, I understood that behind the Communist Party was a demon, an evil specter, that hates the divine. I don’t have a deep understanding of politics, but I know that if something is not good, you should keep far away. We common people just go about our lives and work, and who governs doesn’t matter much to us. If the Communist Party is a demonic organization, may heaven let it perish! Let a good government take over, and the lives of the common people will improve.

— Zheng Ming (正明), mainland China, quits the Youth League and Pioneers

Withdrawing from the Communist Youth League (April 19, 2024)

I have decided to withdraw from the Communist Youth League. The Communist Party, an atheist cult from abroad, is stained with the blood of over 100 million Chinese victims. I cannot condone them.

— Zhang Anchi (张安驰)

Quitting the Chinese Communist Party (April 20, 2024)

The CCP says one thing and does another. It has become increasingly dictatorial and authoritarian, betrayed the universal values of humanity, and disregards all the interests of the people as it cares about nothing except the continuation of its power. I declare my withdrawal from the CCP, this evil political party, and all its affiliated organizations — renouncing the oaths I made to it and thereby ensuring my own safety.

— Zhao Bin (赵斌), Beijing

Withdrawing from the Party, League, and Pioneers (April 23, 2024)

Brainwashed by the Communist Party during my school years, I now understand the Party’s atrocities and fabricated history that amount to an exercise in crushing human nature. I formally declare my withdrawal from the Party and its youth organizations.

— Li Yi (李奕), Qingyang, Gansu Province

A Chinese Christian quits the CCP (April 24, 2024)

Around 2015, due to pressure from the leadership of my work unit, I reluctantly joined the Communist Party. In 2017, I was baptized in a Catholic church and became a Christian. My personal beliefs are incompatible with the atheism proclaimed by the Communist Party. After many years of living in China, I also realized that the Communist Party is fundamentally dishonest, deceptive, and evil. I left China in September 2017 and severed all ties with the Communist Party. Though according to the Party Constitution, I have already withdrawn from the Party by default, I now reaffirm that as of September 2017 I have quit all activities and organizations affiliated with the CCP. This is my formal declaration to that effect.

— Wang Liming (王立鸣), Costa Rica

‘I see through the evil of the Communist cult’ (April 25, 2024)

Today, I have had the opportunity to hear the truth and understand the kindness of Falun Gong practitioners [who have suffered persecution by the CCP since 1999]. I also see through the evil of the Communist cult, which follows the creed of deceit, malice, and struggle. They are capable of committing even such heinous acts as harvesting the organs of living Falun Gong adherents.

I voluntarily withdraw from the communist cult’s organizations, including the Youth League and Young Pioneers, and hope that all those who have joined these organizations will also quit soon to dismantle this evil force.

— Wang Daoming (王道明), Dianbai, Guangdong Province