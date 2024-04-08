‘The CCP is the greatest enemy of the Chinese nation’: Statements From the Tuidang Movement (March 2024)

The Tuidang movement, started in November 2004, encourages Chinese around the world to renounce their oaths made to lay down their lives for communism when they joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or its affiliated youth organizations. Over the past two decades, hundreds of millions of people have given their assumed or real names to voice their separation from the CCP, the single most deadly regime in human history. Here, Vision Times presents some recent statements from those who have quit the Party, translated from the Chinese.

A former state media worker quits the CCP (March 31, 2024)

I have worked in the CCP’s state media and witnessed the rampant debauchery, viciousness, and corruption in that environment. I cannot tolerate it any longer. I hereby announce my withdrawal from the Communist Party, Youth League, and Young Pioneers!

— Shen Haixiong (慎海雄), Zhejiang Province

‘I hope to see the day this country achieves true democracy’ (March 31, 2024)

I was born in the People’s Republic of China under the rule of the Communist Party. Since childhood, I was brainwashed into loving the party and the country, and until high school, I was unaware that any of this was abnormal. I even sincerely believed that my country held a unique and noble position in the world. During my college years, I accessed the foreign internet, especially Twitter, where I discovered the true face of the Communist Party, including the Tiananmen Square massacre and the atrocities of the Cultural Revolution. Seeing this, I immediately vowed never to join this evil party. Now, I am also about to leave China, and I hope to see the day this country achieves true democracy and freedom. I hereby solemnly declare my withdrawal from the Young Pioneers and the Communist Youth League, and atone for my past ignorance!

— Yan Wen (严文), Maanshan, Anhui Province

‘I want to be a descendant of the Chinese nation, not the spawn of Marx and Lenin’ (March 29, 2024)

My name is He Caiming. I want to be a descendant of the Chinese nation, not the spawn of Marx and Lenin. I want to quit this atheist organization and be a conscientious Chinese.

— He Caiming (何彩明) of Guangzhou city quits the Young Pioneers

A banner at a parade in Manhattan bearing the Chinese words “disintegrate the CCP.” (Image: Dajiyuan)

Quitting the Pioneers (March 29)

I solemnly declare that, having recognized the true face of the Communist Party, I have decided to immediately withdraw from all organizations affiliated with the CCP, including the Young Pioneers.

— Jiang Jiankang (姜健康), Qingdao, Shandong Province

‘We have recognized that the CCP is the greatest enemy of the Chinese nation’ (March 28, 2024)

Quitting the CCP is now in accord with the will of Heaven. We have learned many truths and learned the true face of the evil CCP; we have recognized that the CCP is the greatest enemy of the Chinese nation. To truly love the Chinese nation, we must abandon the CCP, this foreign evil specter, in order to return to the righteous path of humanity. We hereby solemnly declare our everlasting withdrawal from the Communist Youth League and the Young Pioneers. Stay away from evil, stay away from danger!

Tian Yinghua (田樱花), Qiu Changjiang (邱长江), Fang Damao (方大毛), Zhang Hongyuan (张宏远), and Yuan Tengfei (袁腾飞) quit the Communist Youth League and Young Pioneers.

Wei Xuegui (魏学贵), Wei Bamei (危八妺), and Liu Anping (刘安平) quit the Young Pioneers.

— Chongqing City

‘I want to be a kind person and let my life receive the protection of gods and Buddhas’ (March 26, 2024)

I am Xiaoxi from Beijing, China. I solemnly declare: from today onwards, I quit the Communist Youth League organization of the Chinese Communist Party, and hereby let my life gain freedom and renewal, without the deception and shackles of the Communist Party organization. I want to be a kind person and let my life receive the protection of gods and Buddhas! I hereby express my sincere gratitude!

— Xiaoxi (晓喜), Beijing

Protesters in Hong Kong hold placards with the words 天滅中共 (Heaven destroys the CCP) in a mid-2020 demonstration against the then newly-passed National Security Law banning most forms of free speech in the city. (Image: Voice of America)

Cherish freedom, stay clear of evil (March 25, 2024)

People who grew up in the past took pride in joining the Communist Youth League and the Communist Party. They were full of enthusiasm and effort. I joined the Youth League at 14 and the Party at 18. I obeyed the false propaganda, thinking everything was wonderful. With the progression of history, my own realizations, and the continuous emergence of various truths, I realized that the [CCP organizations] did not exist to benefit the people; everything they did was to blatantly and shamelessly uphold the interests of this ruling group, even if it meant inhumane slaughter and oppression of the people.

A political party that stands against the people is not worth our loyalty, and a government that cannot bring true welfare to the people is not worth our support! People aspire to freedom and long for openness. Such an evil political party will eventually be abandoned by history and by the people.

Having lived several decades, I have seen through and understood the truth. Without further ado, I choose to part ways with the evil party! I hereby declare my withdrawal from the Young Pioneers, the Communist Youth League, and the Communist Party!

— Mu Xinsheng (木心生), Beijing

‘Our church was demolished because it was taller than the town government office’ (March 24, 2024)

I have always believed in Jesus. I know how the Communist Party framed and persecuted Falun Gong, and engaged in organ harvesting, atrocities that are simply horrific. I know that the novel coronavirus pandemic has come to eliminate those who follow the Communist Party. In the past, our local town government demolished a church before; their excuse was that the church was taller than the town government building.

I now understand the evil of communism, and I declare my withdrawal from the Communist Youth League and the Young Pioneers. The vows I took when joining these organizations are now invalid, and I choose a better future for myself.

— Li Yatou (李丫头), mainland China

An illustration by Chinese cartoonist Guo Jingxiong, aka Daxiong, in support of the Tuidang movement. (Image: Daxiong)

‘We hope the Communist Party organization will soon receive its just desserts’ (March 23, 2024)

Although we are overseas, simply mentioning this evil party still fills us with fear, so we can only use pseudonyms.

This Communist Party is truly too evil. We declare our withdrawal from the evil organizations of the Communist Party and make a clean break with them.

We hope that this evil, insidious, life-threatening, corrupt Communist Party organization will collapse soon and receive its just desserts.

— Li Baitian (李拜天), Ma Changsheng (马昌盛), from mainland China

Quitting the Party (March 23, 2024)

I once believed that the Communist Party could lead China to prosperity and entered its ranks. However, after joining the Party, I gradually discovered that the Communist Party says one thing and does another. They fish in troubled waters with high housing prices, deceive the people with political propaganda, censor speech to silence dissent, lock down cities to destroy livelihoods, and to this day, the rich own acres of land while the poor have no place to stand.

— Xu Chu (许褚), Hunan Province

A civil servant quits the CCP (March 20, 2024)

I am a grassroots civil servant, and I know that the Communist Party is not good. After starting my career, I have gained a deeper understanding of its fakery, corruption, infighting, not doing practical work, and bureaucraticism; it does not serve the people at all. My membership in the Communist Party has been tormenting me psychologically. I now make the following statement: I sincerely withdraw from the Communist Party, all my past statements and actions related to joining the Party are not from my heart, and have nothing to do with me. I also withdraw from the Communist Youth League and the Young Pioneers, and I want to be an upright person.

— Li Shuangshuang (李双双), Jilin Province

A state enterprise worker annuls his coerced CCP membership (March 20, 2024)

I am employed in a state-owned enterprise. In 2023, due to pressure from my superiors and repeated inquiries, torn between saving face and fearing to offend the leadership, I wrote a party application under the operation of the unit and the leadership, and became a probationary party member of the Communist Party. Here, I make a statement: I will not associate with the Communist Party in the years to come. Any statements or actions regarding joining the Party are insincere and invalid. Any form of the evil party trying to recruit me is not allowed, and I do not agree. God can testify for me. I withdraw from the Pioneers, Youth League, and Party, which I had entered out of ignorance and coercion. I never thought of joining the Party, nor do I want to benefit from joining the Party. Any Communist Party-related matters have nothing to do with me. Although I work in a state-owned enterprise, I will devote myself to my work, something that has nothing to do with the Communist Party. This is my statement.

— Chao Yang (朝阳), Jilin Province

A rock in mainland China with the words “Heaven destroys the CCP, quickly read the Nine Commentaries” pictured in the early 2010s. (Image: Dajiyuan)

A former village CCP secretary quits the Party (March 20, 2024)

I once served as a CCP village branch secretary. After retiring, I suffered a stroke. I believe in the principle of karmic retribution and have reflected on my words and deeds. When I was in office, I actively participated in the Communist Party’s family planning work [coercing women to not have children, sometimes through forced abortions and sterilization]. Now I understand the principle that good will be rewarded and evil punished, so I voluntarily withdraw from the Communist Party and all its evil organizations.

— Du Zehong (杜泽红), Shandong Province

Taking part in Tuidang and quitting the CCP youth organizations (March 19, 2024)

I did not come to realize the evil of the Chinese Communist Party until 2022. After reading the Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party, I learned that the Communist Party is a gang and a cult, derived from the Illuminati and Satanism, and associates with Satan. I declare my complete separation from the Communist Party, League, and Pioneers, and distance myself from the demonic red specter to ensure my future and well-being.

— Chen Xingkai (陈幸楷), Shanwei, Guangdong Province, China

Quitting the CCP and its subordinate organizations (March 18, 2024)

We have experienced the Great Famine, the Cultural Revolution, and other disasters caused by the CCP. We hereby declare our withdrawal from the CCP and all its affiliated organizations.

To return to tradition and divinely inspired culture is the righteous path. I hope everyone can live in a traditional China as soon as possible.

— Ju Xin (菊心), Zhu Ye (竹叶), and Lan Zhi (兰芝)