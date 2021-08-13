Canadians Now Must Show Papers to Fly Between Provinces

Canada’s federal government has announced it will require proof of vaccination for all Canadians who wish to travel in between provinces by airplane or train, creating a de facto vaccine passport for internal travellers who cannot or do not transit via automobile.

The Aug. 13 announcement came as Liberal Party Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra also announced all federal employees would be required to accept a COVID-19 injection as a condition of employment.

"Canadians deserve to feel confident when travelling that the environment around them is safe," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said while announcing mandatory vaccinations for workers in fed regulated sectors incl air and rail, as well as for air, train & cruise ship passengers pic.twitter.com/wHld62eRMp — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) August 13, 2021

Alghabra further stated “we also expect” crown corporations (Canadian state-run companies) and “other employers” in federally-regulated sectors to force employee vaccination.

The Minister also dictated that all employees in federally-regulated air, rail, and marine transport will be required to vaccinate by no later than the end of October.

“In addition,” added Alghabra, “The vaccination requirement will also extend to certain travellers. This includes all commercial air travellers, passengers on interprovincial trains, and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations, such as cruise ships.”

He claimed that “for those few who are unable to be vaccinated” that “accommodation or alternative measures such as testing and screening” may be used “in each situation” for the sake of protecting public health.

Alghabra, in justifying a move that reduces Canada to a society where citizens must show their papers before being able to utilize national infrastructure to travel inside their own country, relied on concerns he has heard from employers in the transport sector who are “concerned about protecting their employees.”

“Workers are counting on their employers to develop robust vaccination policies for their workplaces,” said Aghbara, who also claimed vaccine passports will “hasten Canada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to The Post Millennial, Aghbara also said the federal government is “is seeking practical ways to require vaccines ‘as quickly as possible’.”

Federal Liberal Party leader and Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, is planning to call a snap election on Sunday, seeking to regain a majority government that would give him exclusive control over laws enacted under Canada’s legislative system, according to multiple Canadian media reports.

Over the last several weeks, vaccine passports have been pushed by Canada’s left wing as the panacea for Trudeau’s troubles. An Aug. 11 opinion piece by the far-left establishment publication Globe and Mail titled Vaccine Passports Could Win Trudeau a Majority serves as a template example.

The article’s analysis correctly points out that a September election would serve no purpose whatsoever to the Canadian public. The previous, only two years ago in 2019, saw the Liberals lose their majority, becoming a minority government that now relies on the tacit support of fellow left-wing parties, the NDP and the Green Party, to both enact legislation and survive the perpetual threat of a no-confidence vote, and would come across as an unveiled power grab.

But, according to author Peter Donolo, who served former Prime Minister, Liberal Party leader, and sinophile Jean Chretien as Communications Director, “The irony is that there is a reason to call an early election – a compelling reason. And it’s staring Mr. Trudeau right in the face: vaccine passports.”

“The Prime Minister has basically dodged the issue up to now. He has claimed that it’s up to the provinces to decide whether to issue such proof-of-immunization systems – not exactly bold leadership during a prolonged period of crisis,” waxes Donolo.

“But he could change all that in an instant – exhibiting decisiveness and boldness, capturing the mood of the vast majority of Canadians and allaying public fears and anxiety. Most importantly, he could actually take effective action to protect his fellow citizens.”

“Until we have a nationwide, coast-to-coast standard to safeguard Canadians from infection spread by those who refuse to be inoculated, our chain of protection will be as strong as its weakest link.”

Alberta Member of Parliament for the Conservative Party, David Yurdiga, warned a federal vaccination mandate for workers was something to not take lightly in a statement, “Canadians deserve the right to liberty, whether they choose to be vaccinated or not. Mandating the vaccine as a requirement to work would be the beginning of a slippery slope.”

The Presidents of both the Business Council of Canada and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada both said the mandate was the right path in media statements.

Yet, data from the U.S. CDC and from Israel, albeit not widely reported in establishment media on either the left or right sides of the spectrum, show that serious symptomatic cases and hospitalization are actually prevalent in the vaccinated, and not the unvaccinated, in addition to the experimental and all-new gene therapy-based mRNA and adenovirus vector vaccines having serious and often fatal possible side effects.