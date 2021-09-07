Child Sex-Crime FBI Investigator Charged for Sex Crimes Against Children

An FBI agent tasked with investigating sex crimes against children is now facing charges for allegedly committing sex crimes on children. The case has spanned several states, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Twisted irony

Assigned to investigate crimes against children, including child pornography, Supervisor Special Agent David Harris was arrested in Ascension Parish and is incarcerated in Louisiana on charges of sexual battery, attempted rape, indecent behavior with juveniles, and witness intimidation.

Following a complaint made to the department in February, Harris was reported exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl in a “lewd and lascivious manner” during a family vacation in St. George Island in July 2019.

The case prompted an investigation in Franklin County against Harris. Due to his status as a US Army colonel, as well as the locations of the witnesses and victims, the investigation was also joined by the Department of Justice and the Office of Inspector General.

According to the authorities, evidence has been found that Harris committed other offenses “of a sexual nature with minors and adults” in the states of Louisiana and Texas. In response, the Louisiana State Police and the Texas Department of Public Service launched a joint task force to investigate the FBI agent.

“Records were obtained from Harris’ issued government electronic devices finding conversation excerpts from Harris claiming his sexual preference to underage females and admitting to his exploits (including the St. George Island incident),” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Following his arrest, Harris was fired by the FBI and slapped with warrants from East Baton Rouge and Orleans Parish, in addition to another warrant out of Tyler, Texas. A judge in Ascension Parish deemed him “a threat to the public” and had him held without bond, deputies said. Evidence found in Texas suggested that the crimes Harris was accused of have been going on for years.