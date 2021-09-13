Israeli Health Minister Caught on Live Mic, Says Vaccine Passports Exist to ‘Influence’ the Hesitant

Israel’s Minister of Health told a peer in response to a question about the country’s Green Pass vaccine passport that the country’s pandemic problem is attributable to the unvaccinated and the purpose of the passport system is simply to pressure citizens into vaccine acceptance.

The comments were recorded by Israel’s Channel 12 News in a candid conversation between Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked before a weekly meeting of the Israeli Cabinet on Sept. 12.

Horowitz and Shaked were unaware the outlet was recording and broadcasting their discussion.

NEW – Israeli Ministry of Health (right) recorded saying to the Minister of Interior (left) "there is no medical or epidemiological justification for the Covid passport, it is only intended to pressure the unvaccinated to vaccinate".pic.twitter.com/c3oAOpZdEE — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

The portion of the conversation recorded showed Shaked telling Horowitz, “I also think you can remove the Green Pass for outdoor restaurants,” according to Times of Israel. Horowitz agreed, computing the idea as, “Epidemiologically it’s correct,” adding his opinion that passport requirements should also be removed from pools.

The conversation continued with Horowitz revealing the purpose of vaccine passports, “The thing is, I’m telling you, our problem is people who don’t get vaccinated. We need [to influence] them a bit; otherwise, we won’t get out of this [pandemic situation].” reported a translation by Jewish News Syndicate.

The Health Minister continued, saying that he, however, did not want to make exceptions to passport requirements “because then they will say — if not pools, then why water parks?”

Nonetheless, Horowitz, to his credit, still said he wanted vaccine status segregation decisions to at least have medical justification, but noted the Green Pass system is not being enforced across the country, “We have a problem. The Green Pass is not enforced, especially in the Arab sector…it does not exist, and I see it in hospitals.”

He claimed a lack of vaccine passport enforcement was “overloading the hospitals.”

“Let’s say a person under 60-65 in critical condition arrives at a hospital, without a doubt, he’s unvaccinated. Above 60-65 it is two-thirds unvaccinated and one-third vaccinated, more or less. [COVID] is [now] an event of the unvaccinated.”

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern, who is listening to the conversation, then chimed in, “It’s irritating that [the unvaccinated] are taking up beds.”

In August, the Medical Director of Herzog Hospital in Jerusalem, the city’s third largest hospital, which describes itself as “Israel’s foremost center for geriatric, respiratory, mental health and psychotrauma care, treatment and research,” told Channel 13 TV to the contrary that 95 percent of the hospital’s severely symptomatic COVID-19 patients were vaccine recipients.

The Director also told the outlet that 85 to 90 percent of all hospitalizations were vaccinated individuals.

Israel deploys only two brands of injections, the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Messenger RNA versions.

While the New York Times vaccine tracker says that 61 percent of Israel’s slightly more than 9 million people have accepted double vaccination, when broken down by age bracket, Our World in Data reveals how that statistic truly breaks down: 80 percent of people aged 60+ are double vaccinated, while only 20 percent aged 16-59 have accepted the injections.

At the end of August, the Israeli government announced that effective Oct. 1, Green Pass fully vaccinated status would automatically expire six months after the last injection was administered, putting citizens in a situation where they will have to accept the third booster injection, and perhaps even a fourth or fifth, to stay out of the segregated class.

The admission that vaccine acceptance is devolving into a propaganda push is not isolated to Israel. In the United States, leadership at a North Carolina hospital was exposed in a leaked Zoom call discussing ways to pad statistics in their official COVID-19 propaganda to include those who had recovered from the disease for the purpose of trying to invoke public fear and stimulate vaccine uptake.

“So I just want to say we have to be more blunt, we have to be more forceful, we have to see something coming out: ‘If you don’t get vaccinated, you know you’re going to die’,” said physician Mary Rudyk, Novant Heath’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s former Chief of Medical Staff.

“I mean let’s just be really blunt with these people,” she said while laughing.