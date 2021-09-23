No Border Wall? Texas Uses Line of Law Enforcement Vehicles to Secure Border, Shrink Haitian Migrant Camp

The state of Texas has deployed hundreds of State Trooper and National Guard vehicles to secure the Rio Grande crossing at the Mexico-U.S. border amid the ongoing migrant crisis.

On Sept. 18, Governor Greg Abbott announced on Twitter that the Department of Public Safety had built a barricade with State Troopers that would soon be reinforced by the National Guard.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is in full force along the border around the Del Rio area.



They have built a barricade with their squad cars and State Troopers.



The National Guard is working with them to secure the border.



⁦@TxDPS⁩ ⁦@TexasGuard⁩ pic.twitter.com/U2XR9qgZce — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 18, 2021

The same day, Breitbart News published a video from the area showing a large migrant encampment, described as 14,000 strong and mostly composed of people from Haiti, freely crossing the river as Texas Border Patrol is overwhelmed by the numbers.

A day earlier, the outlet published photos from the camp under the Del Rio International Bridge, showing the migrants had formed large groups of shelters made of sticks and leaves, in addition to tents. Meals and drinking water were supplied by the state.

Reporter Randy Clark, a 32-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol and a current retiree, described the makeup of the camp as “populated mostly by family units with children but there are also several thousand single adult males and females.”

Clark also said that according to a source, “The migrants have not been entered into a system of record and therefore population counts are unofficial.” The unidentified source also said, “The total number of migrants in Border Patrol custody stands at more than 27,000 nationwide when taking into account those detained at the camp and more than 12,000 on the official roll across the southwest border.”

In a Sept. 21 press conference, Abbott put the blame for the crisis on the federal government, “The Biden Administration’s failure to enforce immigration laws and halt illegal crossings on a federal dam poses life-threatening risks to Texans and the migrants themselves.”

“The only thing they have shown is an incapability of dealing with this crisis, candidly in a way where they pretend it doesn’t even exist…We’re here to tell you, it exists, it’s total chaos, and the Biden administration, they need to up their game big time.”

The same day, Texas Department of Public Safety Southern Region Director Victor Escalon said the results of the state’s border closure efforts were showing signs of success, estimating the population of the camp as having reduced to slightly more than 9,100 people.

A Sept. 19 article by Associated Press said the U.S. and Mexico had begun to fly migrants back to their home country, with America running seven full flights a day starting Sept. 22.

“The rapid expulsions were made possible by a pandemic-related authority adopted by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 that allows for migrants to be immediately removed from the country without an opportunity to seek asylum,” read the article.

“President Joe Biden exempted unaccompanied children from the order but let the rest stand.”

The article noted that unexpelled migrants were able to seek asylum and that, “Families are quickly released in the U.S. because the government cannot generally hold children.”

However, United States Border Patrol Chief, Raul Ortiz vowed to remove all migrants in a Sept. 19 press conference.

In an August report by investigative journalism team Project Veritas, an anonymous whistleblower from the Department of Homeland Security told the outlet gang members who are part of a Transnational Criminal Organization blacklist and have extensive histories with human trafficking have been exploiting America’s asylum system to gain entry.

“When you come across illegally, you have no status and you are what’s called ‘Entry Without Inspection.’ At that point in time, you’re basically always put into what’s called a deportation process,” said the insider.

“If in that time you inform the U.S. Government that you have some type of fear that your life is in jeopardy, or you’ll be persecuted, or you may be tortured,” then if the asylum officer handling the case believes the seeker’s story, they are removed from the TCO blacklist and put on “Reasonable Fear” status, and are able to apply for an Employment Authorization Card, which is effectively a U.S. work permit, said the insider.

“If an illegal alien who we know has committed crimes and we know is bad enough to be placed on a watchlist is able to simply tell an asylum officer ‘My life is in fear’ with no more information…if that can override an entire whole of government approach to identifying these people in the first place, that’s the giant loophole.”

Former President Donald Trump’s border wall project was anticipated to cost approximately $11 billion to complete, about the same as a single nuclear powered aircraft carrier. The United States has 11 in its fleet.

In May, Western Journal reported that President Joe Biden’s socialist-style spending packages, which had already amounted to $6 trillion during his first four months in office, had dwarfed President Roosevelt’s 1933 New Deal, which was inflation-adjusted to $856 billion, by more than seven times.

On Sept. 22, the Communist Party USA denounced the deportation of Haitian migrants on its website, calling the move an “inhumane airlift” while criticizing Biden’s use of a Trump-era law.