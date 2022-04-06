Majority of New Yorkers Want to Live Somewhere Else, Survey Reveals

A survey, released on April 6, by Fontas Advisors/Core Decision Analytics has revealed that a majority of New Yorkers, don’t want to be New Yorkers.

When New Yorkers were asked if they agreed with the statement, “My family would have a better future if we left New York City permanently,” 59 percent of respondents said they strongly or somewhat agreed with the statement while 41 percent said they somewhat or strongly disagreed.

In February of this year, when New Yorkers were asked the identical question the percentage of respondents agreeing with the statement was a full 12 percentage points lower.

Some 54 percent of registered voters said that New York was on the wrong track, while 46 percent said it was heading in the right direction.

The most pressing issue for respondents is the surging crime rate in the Big Apple.

When asked what issue was most important to them 41 percent said “crime and public safety” with inflation, gas prices and the cost of living coming in a distant second at 19 percent. Police reform and accountability was top of mind for only 3 percent of respondents and a mere 2 percent considered education the most important issue.

A large majority of New Yorkers, 86 percent, said crime and public safety was an important issue while 76 percent said that inflation, rising prices and the rising cost of living was an important issue.

Matt Lien, vice president at Core Decision Analytics said, “Crime is the cloud hanging over New Yorkers’ heads right now. New Yorkers are unsure of their future here and want to see change in their neighborhoods. Address crime and you will change New Yorker’s current outlook.”

When asked how strongly they agree with the statement, “New York City needs to balance stricter law enforcement alongside solutions to the societal problems that cause crime,” 62 percent of respondents strongly agreed with the statement and 32 percent somewhat agreed.

A bright note, voters “overwhelmingly” support New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s policies on crime. A clear majority, 77 percent, strongly approve of Adam’s increasing penalties for gun traffickers and 52 percent approve of Adam’s recent crackdown on homeless encampments with only 5 percent strongly disapproving and 15 percent somewhat disapproving of the crackdown.

According to the survey, of seven key issues ranging from treatment of gun traffickers to launching a special anti-gun police unit, each of Adam’s policies are garnering wide support.

Lien, told the New York Post, “When 60% of people are concerned with crime and cost of living, it’s no surprise that the same percentage is trending pessimistically about New York today, but all is not lost. If crime and cost of living begin to decrease, I’d expect New Yorkers’ attitudes to shift quickly.”