Massie Outraged After Judiciary Committee Rejects Amendment Protecting Vaccine Dissenters

In a recent vote, Republicans failed to amend the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act with protections for vaccine-critical moms against being labeled domestic terrorists and spied on by Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the FBI.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee voted to reject an amendment to the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021 that would have prevented individuals opposed to vaccination from being classified as domestic terrorists.

The Act, also known as H.R. 350, would grant agencies such as the DHS, the DOJ, and the FBI the ability to “analyze and monitor domestic terrorist activity” and—even more portentous—“take steps to prevent domestic terrorism.”

The amendment

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) introduced the amendment, which was blocked by all Democrats seated in the Committee and ruled out by a 21 to 17 vote.

“None of the funds authorized to be appropriated in this Act shall be used to monitor, analyze, investigate or prosecute any individual solely because that individual declined the administration of a vaccine to COVID-19 or expressed opposition to such administration,” the proposal read.

The supplement was backed by all GOP members, who were especially concerned about the right of citizens to refuse medical treatment that they think is superfluous or detrimental to one’s health.

Fighting ‘disinformation’

In March, the DHS issued an assessment that claimed to track down “extremist” individuals propagating “conspiracy theories” and who dared to question the authorities’ policies on COVID-19 edicts such as lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

“There is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19. Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021,” the agency claimed.

The report went further to state, “COVID-19 mitigation measures—particularly COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates—have been used by domestic violent extremists to justify violence since 2020 and could continue to inspire these extremists to target government, healthcare, and academic institutions that they associate with those measures.”

Massie’s cry

Sen. Massie took the rejection of the amendment to heart and called out to the Committee on April 6, stating, “This amendment is germane to the bill because the FBI has already indicated that your opposition to taking the vaccine, or just spreading information that might be true but the CDC doesn’t agree with, will qualify you to be targeted as a possible ‘domestic terrorist.’”

However, Chairman of the Committee Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) had a whole different interpretation of the amendment and the efforts to pass it.

“Republicans have once again showed their true colors when it comes to domestic terrorism,” Nadler stated on his website. “They simply cannot be trusted to keep our communities safe.”

“Unlike the strawmen and conspiracy theories that Republicans use to scare the American people, the rise in domestic terrorism is real and continues to pose an alarming threat to houses of worship, educational institutions, and average, everyday Americans,” Nadler wrote in his press release.

Nadler furthermore claimed the bill was designed to fight so-called “white supremacists” and “hate crime” while glossing over the classifications Massie noted in the DHS report.

Let's not let the FBI label mothers "domestic terrorists" for COVID vaccine opposition. pic.twitter.com/I6diVOrAfE — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 6, 2022

However, to Senator Massie, the revision should have been a no-brainer: “Why would the Democrats be opposed to this amendment?” he asked.

“The fact that we even need to mention this amendment is terrifying: The fact that moms are going to be targeted as domestic terrorists because they think their 5-year-old doesn’t need the freaking vaccine because they looked at the data,” Massie fulminated.

“Does that make that mom a domestic terrorist? It’s ridiculous,” he added.

Massie was also critical of the idea that accepting medical treatment from only one of three approved vaccine producers (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) would indemnify one from being branded a “domestic terrorist.”

“I could just as easily say you can’t be labeled a domestic terrorist by the FBI for refusing medical treatment that only one of three corporations are allowed to provide in this country,” he said.

“In other words, if you don’t accept a medical treatment from one of these three giant corporations, then you could be you could be a terrorist.”