In Secret Show Trial, CCP Sentences 57-Year-Old Man to 11 Years in Prison for Practicing Falun Gong

The Chinese Communist Party has sentenced a resident of Shandong Province to 11 years in prison during a secret show trial, new information reveals.

His only crime was practicing Falun Gong (法輪功), a meditation practice persecuted by the communist regime since July 20, 1999.

The man, 57-year-old Wu Chengshou, spent a decade on the run from CCP enforcers after he and his wife were first arrested, beaten, and tortured in January of 2000, just months after former CCP Chairman Jiang Zemin launched his personal campaign to annihilate the practice.

About Falun Gong

Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa (法輪大法), is a qigong practice that features four simple standing and moving exercises, in addition to a classical-style sitting meditation.

The practice is based on the universal principles of Zhen-Shan-Ren (真善忍) (Truth, Benevolence, Forbearance) and places emphasis on the preservation of virtue and cultivation and development of one’s inner character and heart during daily life at the workplace, school, family settings, and other environments.

Falun Dafa is entirely free to learn, with all books and exercise instruction videos available for download at no charge off the practice’s website. The practice does not maintain any membership rosters and has no formal sites, such as churches or temples.

Instead, practitioners meet to study Falun Gong’s texts together in venues such as homes, parks, or after hours university classrooms, in addition to practicing the exercises together in public parks and buildings.

About the persecution

Between 1992 when the practice first began to spread in China and July 20, 1999 when Jiang Zemin launched his campaign to eliminate Falun Gong, the practice had amassed as many as 100 million practitioners, by the Chinese Government’s own estimates.

Jiang, fearing the group as a threat to his own prestige, legacy, and desire to form a cult of personality, used his power as Chairman of the Politburo Standing Committee to launch the persecution despite the objections of all other members.

The persecution has continued unabated for nearly 23 years, and is at the core of the factional struggle between the 95-year-old Jiang and current People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping.

This case was reported by Falun Dafa informational website Minghui on July 14.

Minghui directly sources first hand information and reports on the situation of the persecution from Mainland China.

A secret show trial

Minghui explained that Wu was arrested on April 20, 2021 at his workplace as police seized his keys and then raided his home, handcuffing Wu’s wife, Wang Xian, in the process.

During the home invasion, which police recorded, they found and seized copies of Falun Gong’s books, such as Zhuan Falun (轉法輪), a photo of the practice’s founder, Mr. Li Hongzhi, 10,700 yuan in cash, an old computer, and a paper cutter.

The old computer and the paper cutter were confiscated under suspicions that they were used by the couple to produce print materials employed to expose Jiang and the CCP’s genocide.

The cash was seized for extortionary purposes. Minghui states that 9,000 yuan was taken by police as a “bail bond,” while Wu’s nephew was extorted for an additional 2,000 yuan.

However, Wu was never released on bail, the article states. Instead, he was shuffled by Deputy Police Chief Zhang Jie through a trio of prisons, and has not been heard from since.

Wu’s family has been denied all visitation rights, while Wu himself has been completely denied access to legal representation.

Minghui states that a prison insider warned the family that Wu was experiencing health problems in the facility, so they hired a lawyer to visit him.

The visit was initially approved, but then revoked as the Communist Party stated that Wu had already been sentenced to prison and his appeal rejected.

According to “a person familiar with his case,” Wu was sentenced to 11 years in prison and fined 100,000 yuan during a secret show trial.

Backstory

Wu and his wife were originally arrested by Liu You of the Armed Force Department of the prefecture where the couple resided, along with four other practitioners, in January of 2000.

After arrest, the pair experienced two days of beating and torment at the hands of the CCP’s thugs.

Over the following months, after being subjected to additional beatings, local officers named Li Maoliang, Cai Jiyan, and Liu Youzhi threatened to bankrupt Wu and Wang, burn the couple alive, and beat them to death, the report stated.

Wu and Wang weren’t arrested again until March of 2010.

Wu escaped the facility a few days later and spent the next ten years on the run before eventually returning home to attempt to live as a normal member of society again before his most recent arrest.

In the article, Minghui lists the full names, positions, and personal telephone numbers of the perpetrators.