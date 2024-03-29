US Officials Celebrate Shen Yun’s Return to Lincoln Center With Letters of Proclamation

As Shen Yun Performing Arts gears up for its highly anticipated return to New York’s prestigious Lincoln Center from April 3 to April 14, more than 70 New York State politicians — including members of Congress — have extended their warm congratulations and commendations to the performing arts troupe.
The accolades come in recognition of Shen Yun’s exceptional contribution to the arts communities by bringing a cultural spectacle to the Greater New York area audience and beyond.
Founded in 2006 and based in New York, Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company. The company aims to revive 5,000 years of traditional culture and values through immersive performances — all while showcasing what China was like prior to the ravages of communism through dazzling displays of art, song, and music.
‘Shen Yun Day’
New York State has declared April 3 as “Shen Yun Day” and April 3 to April 14 as “Shen Yun Performing Arts Days,” recognizing the significant impact of Shen Yun’s performances. Middletown and Schenectady, cities close to the state capital, have also declared special days in honor of Shen Yun, emphasizing the wide-reaching appreciation and anticipation for the performances.
Leading federal representatives from the state have expressed their admiration for Shen Yun’s efforts to preserve and share China’s traditional culture. Hakeem S. Jeffries, Elise M. Stefanik, and Grace Meng, among others, highlighted the artistic group’s ability to convey the essence of China’s 5,000-year-old culture through gravity-defying displays of dance and music.
Success
You are now signed up for our newsletter
Success
Check your email to complete sign up
Their statements underscored the importance of Shen Yun’s work in bringing Chinese classical culture to millions around the world.
Paul D. Tonko, Patrick Ryan, Andrew R. Garbarino, and Anthony D’Esposito also praised Shen Yun for its remarkable achievements in preserving traditional Chinese culture by highlighting the group’s resilience in the face of opposition from the Chinese government. Their commendations reflect a bipartisan appreciation for Shen Yun’s artistic freedom and its role in enriching the cultural landscape.
At the state level, New York senators and assembly members from various districts have issued proclamations and letters of commendation. They have lauded Shen Yun for its artistic excellence and its role in promoting cultural diversity and understanding.
In their proclamation letters, the politicians recognize the significant cultural and spiritual value that Shen Yun brings to communities across New York State.
New York City officials have joined in welcoming Shen Yun, with Joseph C. Borelli, Christopher Marte, Vickie Paladino, and Sandra Ung expressing their admiration for the depth and beauty of the performances. Their messages highlight Shen Yun’s success in exploring and celebrating China’s rich cultural history by immersing audiences in an uplifting and profound experience.
The broad spectrum of support from politicians at the federal, state, and city levels underscores the widespread recognition of Shen Yun’s cultural significance and its contribution to the arts.
As Shen Yun prepares to enchant audiences at Lincoln Center, the collective voice of New York’s political leaders resonates with excitement and appreciation, welcoming the return of a cultural phenomenon that continues to inspire and captivate.
The complete list of proclamations is as follows:
Assembly leaders who signed the letter include: Speaker, District 7 Councilman Howard J. Kopel, Deputy Speaker, District 13 Councilman Thomas McKevitt, Alternate Deputy Speaker, District 15 Councilman John R. Ferretti, Minority Leader, District 11 Councilman Delia DeRiggi-Whitton.
The other council members are: Scott Davis, Siela A. Bynoe, Carrié Solages, Patrick Mullaney, Seth Koslow and Debra Mulé in Districts 1 to 6; John J. Guiffrè, Scott P. Strauss and Mazi Melesa Pilip in Districts 8 to 10; District 12 Councilman Michael J. Giangregorio, District 14 Councilman C. William Gaylor III, and Districts 16 to 19 Arnold W. Drucker, Rose Marie Walker, Samantha A. Goetz and James D. Kennedy.