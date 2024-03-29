US Officials Celebrate Shen Yun’s Return to Lincoln Center With Letters of Proclamation

As Shen Yun Performing Arts gears up for its highly anticipated return to New York’s prestigious Lincoln Center from April 3 to April 14, more than 70 New York State politicians — including members of Congress — have extended their warm congratulations and commendations to the performing arts troupe.

The accolades come in recognition of Shen Yun’s exceptional contribution to the arts communities by bringing a cultural spectacle to the Greater New York area audience and beyond.

Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music performance, bringing to life 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture and heritage to audiences across the globe in a brand new production each year. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

Founded in 2006 and based in New York, Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company. The company aims to revive 5,000 years of traditional culture and values through immersive performances — all while showcasing what China was like prior to the ravages of communism through dazzling displays of art, song, and music.

‘Shen Yun Day’

New York State has declared April 3 as “Shen Yun Day” and April 3 to April 14 as “Shen Yun Performing Arts Days,” recognizing the significant impact of Shen Yun’s performances. Middletown and Schenectady, cities close to the state capital, have also declared special days in honor of Shen Yun, emphasizing the wide-reaching appreciation and anticipation for the performances.

Leading federal representatives from the state have expressed their admiration for Shen Yun’s efforts to preserve and share China’s traditional culture. Hakeem S. Jeffries, Elise M. Stefanik, and Grace Meng, among others, highlighted the artistic group’s ability to convey the essence of China’s 5,000-year-old culture through gravity-defying displays of dance and music.

Their statements underscored the importance of Shen Yun’s work in bringing Chinese classical culture to millions around the world.

Jeffries, a senior federal representative from the 8th District of New York State, expressed his “warmest greetings and congratulations” on Shen Yun’s return to New York City in his proclamation letter. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

Paul D. Tonko, Patrick Ryan, Andrew R. Garbarino, and Anthony D’Esposito also praised Shen Yun for its remarkable achievements in preserving traditional Chinese culture by highlighting the group’s resilience in the face of opposition from the Chinese government. Their commendations reflect a bipartisan appreciation for Shen Yun’s artistic freedom and its role in enriching the cultural landscape.

RELATED: Shen Yun Artists Face Discrimination from Pro-CCP Official at US Customs Upon Return From European Tour

Stefanik, a senior federal representative from the 21st District of New York State, issued a “Special Congressional Award Certificate” to the the Falun Dafa Association in upstate New York “in recognition of Shen Yun’s performance at the Proctors Theater in February 2024, and for your efforts to share the history of pre-communist China in the capital region.” (Image: via The Epoch Times)

At the state level, New York senators and assembly members from various districts have issued proclamations and letters of commendation. They have lauded Shen Yun for its artistic excellence and its role in promoting cultural diversity and understanding.

In their proclamation letters, the politicians recognize the significant cultural and spiritual value that Shen Yun brings to communities across New York State.

Federal Representative Meng Zhaowen, who represents the 6th District, is the only Asian congressman in New York State. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

New York City officials have joined in welcoming Shen Yun, with Joseph C. Borelli, Christopher Marte, Vickie Paladino, and Sandra Ung expressing their admiration for the depth and beauty of the performances. Their messages highlight Shen Yun’s success in exploring and celebrating China’s rich cultural history by immersing audiences in an uplifting and profound experience.

Tonko, who is currently the U.S. Representative for the 20th District of New York State, praised Shen Yun in his congratulatory letter. “The wonderful performances of Shen Yun Performing Arts have protected and promoted traditional Chinese culture, and I deeply appreciate this,” writes Tonko. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

The broad spectrum of support from politicians at the federal, state, and city levels underscores the widespread recognition of Shen Yun’s cultural significance and its contribution to the arts.

As Shen Yun prepares to enchant audiences at Lincoln Center, the collective voice of New York’s political leaders resonates with excitement and appreciation, welcoming the return of a cultural phenomenon that continues to inspire and captivate.

The complete list of proclamations is as follows:

4th District U.S. Representative Anthony D’Esposito

District 42 State Senator James Skoufis, chairman of the State Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee, is “proud of the return of Shen Yun Performing Arts to New York State and its global success.” (Image: via The Epoch Times)

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton of the 23rd District, chair of the State Senate Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs, issued a certificate of honor to welcome Shen Yun and praised its contribution to maintaining a free society. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

Senior State Senator Thomas F. O’Mara of the 58th District wrote that in view of the New York State Assembly’s attention to Shen Yun, he, on behalf of all members, “is proud to take this opportunity to jointly express our appreciation, gratitude, respect and respect for Shen Yun.” (Image: via The Epoch Times)

Senior State Senator James N. Tedisco of the 44th District commended Shen Yun for embodying “the beauty of Divine Beings dancing.” (Image: via The Epoch Times)

District 43 State Senator Jake Ashby commended Shen Yun and thanked the troupe for their “commitment to our community.” (Image: via The Epoch Times)

Vivian E. Cook, Assistant Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Chairman of the Standing Committee, and Senior Representative of the 32nd District, introduced in the commendation order that Shen Yun’s world-class art is “rooted in the concepts of respecting heaven and faith, respecting morality, respecting morality, and the unity of nature and man.” (Image: via The Epoch Times)

State House of Representatives Interim Deputy Minority Leader and District 112 Rep Mary Beth Walsh commended Shen Yun for its “outstanding artistic revival and promotion of China’s rich cultural heritage.” (Image: via The Epoch Times)

Representative Ken Blankenbush, deputy minority leader of the state House of Representatives and District 117 representative, presented the certificate of honor in recognition of Shen Yun’s return to Schenectady, the state capital. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

Karl Brabenec, the minority whip of the state House of Representatives and Representative of District 98, praised “Falun Dafa for its commitment to safeguarding and promoting traditional Chinese culture, ethics, and art” in his certificate of commendation. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

Representative David G. McDonough, Chairman of the State House Minority Joint Conference Committee and 14th District Representative, ordered a celebration of Shen Yun’s return to Lincoln Center by declaring April 3 to 14 as “Shen Yun Performing Arts Days” in New York State. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

4 Republican members of the New York State House of Representatives, Douglas M. Smith (District 5), Karl A. Brabenec (District 98), Jodi Giglio (District 2) and John K. Mikulin (District 17), jointly signed the commendation order congratulating the performing arts troupe for its cultural and artistic achievements. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

New York City Council Minority Leader and Republican District 51 (Staten Island) City Councilor Joseph C. Borelli praised Shen Yun in his welcome letter. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

New York City District 1 (Lower Manhattan) Congressman Christopher Marte. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

New York City District 19 Councilmember Vickie Paladino wrote in her congratulatory letter that she’s “eagerly anticipating the continued success of [Shen Yun’s] artistry.” (Image: via The Epoch Times)

New York City 20th District Councilwoman Sandra Ung praised Shen Yun in her proclamation letter. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

Assembly leaders who signed the letter include: Speaker, District 7 Councilman Howard J. Kopel, Deputy Speaker, District 13 Councilman Thomas McKevitt, Alternate Deputy Speaker, District 15 Councilman John R. Ferretti, Minority Leader, District 11 Councilman Delia DeRiggi-Whitton.

The other council members are: Scott Davis, Siela A. Bynoe, Carrié Solages, Patrick Mullaney, Seth Koslow and Debra Mulé in Districts 1 to 6; John J. Guiffrè, Scott P. Strauss and Mazi Melesa Pilip in Districts 8 to 10; District 12 Councilman Michael J. Giangregorio, District 14 Councilman C. William Gaylor III, and Districts 16 to 19 Arnold W. Drucker, Rose Marie Walker, Samantha A. Goetz and James D. Kennedy.

All members of the 19 constituencies in Nassau County jointly issued certificates of commendation to Shen Yun. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

Kathy M. Sheehan, mayor of Albany, the state capital, warmly recommended Shen Yun by praising the performing arts troupe as “the only group in the world that focuses on presenting Chinese classical dance in its purest form.” (Image: via The Epoch Times)

Mayor Gary R. McCarthy of the city of Schenectady, which borders Albany, “declared February 20 and 21, 2024, as Shen Yun Performance Days.” (Image: via The Epoch Times)

Joseph DeStefano, mayor of Middletown, Orange County, praised Shen Yun in his commendation letter. (Image: via The Epoch Times)

