Canadian Casket Manufacturer Sees a Surge in Demand for Youth Caskets

In conversation with RAIR Foundation USA, Mike Haddock, a casket manufacturer located in northern Toronto, Ontario, Canada says that once COVID-19 vaccines were “pushed to younger and younger demographics,” that demand for youth-sized caskets doubled.

“Small people are passing away,” he told the news outlet adding that, “It’s noticeable in our industry. For the first time in over 30 years, we are receiving bulk orders for smaller-sized caskets.”

According to Haddock, under normal circumstances, demand for his products typically remains fairly stable and predictable, and that an unusually large order for caskets generally follows a major traumatic event.

“Not only are all sales up, but in the past, for every five full-sized caskets we sold, we sold one youth size. Now, for every five, it’s two youth sized,” he said.

Haddock says that in 2020 — around the time when the pandemic first emerged — his company actually experienced a 60 percent drop in sales. “It was only once the vaccines were pushed to younger and younger demographics that we started seeing an uptick,” he said, adding that, “It was just senior citizens and the very frail at first. Within two months of the approval of the vaccine for the 11- to 15-year-olds, we noticed more demand for smaller units.”

Sales for his products have increased 20 to 40 percent compared to 2019, Haddock said, referring to the increase in demand as “staggering.” “It started to climb by mid-2021; by 2022, growth was measurable,” he said.

Haddock believes that COVID-19 vaccines are to blame for the increase in deaths, “What can it be blamed on? What has changed? Why is the death rate exceeding that of before the vaccines?” he asked.

Haddock’s comments follow disclosure by the director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), Dr. Peter Marks, M.D., PH.D., who said in late June that “[Myocarditis] is a known phenomena in the 12-17 year-old range. And the rate that it was seen in the 12-17 year-olds who are vaccinated seem to be fivefold higher than the baseline rate that we would expect,” America Frontline News reported.

His comments caught the attention of Senator Ron Johnson who tweeted, “FDA official Dr. Peter Marks says vaccinated kids have a 5 fold increase of myocarditis. Why on earth are they pushing the COVID vaccine on babies? We still don’t know the long-term safety profile of these vaccines.”

A similar trend, to that of Haddock’s, was witnessed by British funeral director John O’Looney of Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services who went public with his experience in September 2021.

O’Looney said that there was no surge in demand for his services during the initial wave of COVID-19, if anything he said there were fewer deaths. However, following the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines, he said demand for his services soared by 300 percent.

“I’ve never seen a death rate like it in 15 years,” he told RAIR Foundation USA., “Initially, [the deaths were] all exclusively care homes,” however that quickly changed.

At the time he said, “I’ve got a 32-year-old, a 33-year-old and a 28-year -old in my care at the moment. They’re all jab recipients and they all died unexpectedly and suddenly,” he asserted.

O’Looney said at the time that the majority of deaths he was witnessing appeared to be due to blood clots, heart attack, stroke and organ failure and described one woman as “fit” in her fifties who passed away after receiving a booster shot, “She died of liver failure the following week,” he said.