Tens of Millions of COVID Vaccines are Being Trashed Worldwide

Tens of millions of doses of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) gene therapy injections are now being dumpstered worldwide as demand has collapsed.

Moderna’s boss Stephane Bancel told the globalist policy vanguard World Economic Forum during the May Davos summit, “We are now throwing doses in the garbage.”

Bancel said, “It’s sad to say.”

According to July 6 reporting by The Wall Street Journal, Moderna alone trashed more than 30 million doses after “failing to find takers.”

Moderna “recently contacted national governments to see if they could use 30 million doses,” they added. “But none wanted to take them.”

Germany alone has thrown away 3.9 million doses that sat unused in a government warehouse and expired at the end of June.

WSJ noted that although the government “looked into donations to other countries,” unfortunately, “many aren’t accepting them.”

Canada purged 1.2 million Moderna doses and is set to trash 13.6 million AstraZeneca injections.

Overall, the U.S. threw away 11.9 percent of its greater than 762 million injections — almost 91 million doses — 12 million of which have been tossed since May alone.

Putting that number in perspective, in February, an Associated Press wire release stated that the CDC cited a figure of roughly 65 million wasted doses at the time.

One factor in the deleveraging, WSJ stated “according to health authorities and drugmakers,” is that many of the double-injected have declined to take their booster.

WSJ said that the 7-day moving average for vaccine uptake has totally cratered to only 155,000 as of the third week of June.

The figure stood at 1.1 million in January and 3.5 million in April of last year.

Experts told the outlet that one of the biggest problems driving wastage is that the doses are packaged in large vials that contain between 5 and 20 doses.

The mRNA injections, because of their man made lipid nanoparticle components, require being stored in specialized freezers at extremely low temperatures.

Once opened, the vial must be used within 12 hours before being discarded.

Even COVAX, the United Nations’ vaccine distribution organ to the developing world, declined to exercise an option to purchase more than 320 million doses from Moderna that was preparing to ship later in 2022.

As far back as January of this year, CNBC reported that U.S. hospitals were trashing thousands of unused doses in expired vials after strike teams deployed to inject employees under job loss mandates could often only find a few takers.

Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health described the phenomenon as “pretty rampant.”

“I have personally heard stories like this from dozens of physician friends in a variety of different states. Hundreds, if not thousands, of doses are getting tossed across the country every day. It’s unbelievable,” he added.

Notably, Jha added that hospitals were doing everything they could to cover up the problem because those who are honest about it “get pilloried in the press for wasting vaccines.”

Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens were okay with waste, so long as they could push another injection, a June 6 article by CNBC stated.

“Their priority has been offering the vaccine on demand. If getting a shot into an arm means opening a new vial and wasting the unused doses, that’s a tradeoff they’re willing to make,” the article read.

Data represented that CVS alone had blown 11.8 million doses, amounting to almost 13 percent of its allocation, in this manner.

Walgreens likewise blundered 8.3 million doses, or about 10.5 percent of its allocation.

Although the U.S. Government has footed the bill for the injections, not accounting for funding distributed for development under Operation Warp Speed, the amount of taxpayer funds wasted is remarkably significant.

An April of 2021 article published by Forbes stated that the existing contracts had Pfizer charging the federal government $39 for a double dose regimen and Moderna $32 for the same.

However, the author noted when looking at his monthly Medicare statement, that the federal healthcare program was actually paying more to the facility that had injected him: $49.71 for two doses.

The discrepancy illustrates a potential driver behind why distributors, such as pharmacies, are willing to waste unused doses that the government paid for so as to bill for the labor of performing another injection.