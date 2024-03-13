Tibetans in Exile – Raising Voices for a Distant Homeland

Tenzin Tsepel’s fondest dream is to see the Potala Palace with her own eyes. She enjoys watching YouTube videos of tourists visiting the massive fortress in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital.

She grew up in southern India, like thousands of Tibetans who fled their homeland after Chinese occupation. Her grandparents followed the Dalai Lama on foot across the Himalayas, escaping persecution after the Tibetan uprising of March 10, 1959.

Tenzin Tsepel, 23, poses for a picture during a static protest in front of the Chinese Consulate in Calgary on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Image: Carolina Avendano/Vision Times)

“To me, [Tibet] feels like home. But at the same time, I feel like it’s a home that was stolen from me, and I was raised mountains away from my homeland,” Tsepel said.

On March 10, 2024, in an annual tradition followed by Tibetans worldwide, Tsepel marched with her community in Calgary to commemorate the 65th Tibetan National Uprising Day.

As customary, they held a two-hour static protest in front of the Chinese Consulate to denounce the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights abuses.

The Calgary Tibetan community marches along Stephen Avenue in Calgary. The group repeatedly shouted “China is lying, people are dying!” (Image: Carolina Avendano/Vision Times)

“China has constructed dams along [Tibet’s major] rivers, not only harming aquatic life, but also destroying and flooding local villages and displacing Tibetans,” Tsepel said.

“China has also made efforts to forcibly separate Tibetan children, over one million – that is three quarters of the Tibetan children population in Tibet – to place [them] in colonial boarding schools.”

Tsepel said Chinese boarding schools in Tibet are no different from Indian residential schools in Canada’s history.

“These children are now not only indoctrinated, but they are forbidden from speaking our own language, from practicing our culture and religion,” she said. “You can imagine the profound intergenerational trauma.”

Tibetan protesters in Calgary make arrangements during the rally on March 10, 2024. Some members dressed in traditional Tibetan clothing. (Image: Carolina Avendano/Vision Times)

According to the U.S. Department of State, human rights abuses in Tibet since Chinese occupation include unlawful or arbitrary killings and arrests, disappearances, torture, and cases of cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, such as transformation through re-education and rape of Buddhist girls and nuns.

But according to the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese occupation has brought Tibet a bright future.

In a report commemorating the 70th anniversary of what the Chinese government calls the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet, and what Tibetans call the Chinese Invasion of Tibet, China’s state-run Global Times wrote:

“In only seven decades, Tibet has realized a historic leap of thousands of years – transforming itself from a feudal serfdom to a socialist system; from poverty and backwardness to civilization and progress.”

It also stated: “With its peaceful liberation in 1951, the people of Tibet broke free from the fetters of invading imperialism for good, and embarked on a bright road of ethnic unity, progress and development.”

Members of the Calgary Tibetan community display signs as they demonstrate on March 10, 2024. At least 50 Tibetans participated in the rally. (Image: Carolina Avendano/Vision Times)

According to Tibetan estimates, 1.2 million Tibetans died after Chinese occupation, and at least 85,000 died after the 1959 uprising that led to the Dalai Lama’s flight. A report by the UN Refugee Agency found that China burned sacred Tibetan texts and destroyed more than 6,000 monasteries in Tibet during the Cultural Revolution.

“In recent years, the Tibetan issue has almost been cast aside,” said Dorjee Parsur, co-president of Students for a Free Tibet at the University of Calgary. “Since we march every year, we want to make sure that people remember that major events are still occurring in Tibet.”

Dorjee, born in Calgary, says he’s proud of his culture and identity, and that Buddhism and Tibetan culture are intricately related.

“I think that it [Buddhism] makes me a better person in general,” he said. “We believe that the merits of our good actions will result in good favor, and I believe that good will eventually triumph over evil.”

As for Tenzin, she dreams of visiting the town where her grandparents were born and raised.

“I do want to be able to go to my country, see the landscape, see the mountains and [feel] the air,” she said. “I feel like it’ll bring me to tears, really.”

The Chinese Consulate in Calgary did not respond to a request for comment on the protest.

