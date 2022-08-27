Vision Times
Subscribe
Newsletter
Truth, Inspiration, Hope.

Families of US troops killed in Kabul blast mark first anniversary with military ceremony

By Vision Times News
Published: August 27, 2022
WREATH CEREMONY AT THE TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER TO MARK THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE DEATHS OF 13 U.S. TROOPS KILLED IN KABUL BLAST. (Image: Reuters)

The families of U.S. troops killed in a Kabul explosion during last year’s operation to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans marked the first anniversary of their deaths with a military ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Family members escorted by U.S. troops laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and honored their loved ones with a moment of silence and “Taps.”

Thirteen U.S. troops and at least 170 Afghans were killed on August 26, 2021 when an Islamic State bomber blew himself up at an airport gate during the chaotic evacuation mission before a complete U.S. military withdrawal.

By Reuters.