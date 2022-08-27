Families of US troops killed in Kabul blast mark first anniversary with military ceremony

The families of U.S. troops killed in a Kabul explosion during last year’s operation to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans marked the first anniversary of their deaths with a military ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Family members escorted by U.S. troops laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and honored their loved ones with a moment of silence and “Taps.”

Thirteen U.S. troops and at least 170 Afghans were killed on August 26, 2021 when an Islamic State bomber blew himself up at an airport gate during the chaotic evacuation mission before a complete U.S. military withdrawal.

