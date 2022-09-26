‘I am one of you’: Alison Esposito Says She is Not Your ‘Traditional’ Politician

On Sept. 18th, Alison Esposito, who is vying to become New York State’s next Lt. Governor, addressed a room full of supporters at the annual Brooklyn GOP Reception & Gala.

Featured speakers at the event included Republican nominee for Governor and Esposito’s running mate Lee Zeldin as well as Joe Pinion, the Republican endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate who is vying to unseat long-time incumbent Chuck Schumer and Nicole Maliotakis, Congresswoman for NY’s 11th congressional district.

“I never believed that I would be standing in front of you. I am not your traditional politician. In fact, I will never be a politician,” she told the crowd.

Raised in Highland Mills, New York, Esposito attended the State University of New York at Delhi, City University of New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) National Academy at Quantico, Virginia.

Esposito has a long history of serving New Yorkers. She spent near 25 years serving in the New York Police Department (NYPD) in a variety of roles.

Esposito began her career with the NYPD as a street cop, patrolling Manhattan’s Midtown South precinct. Her talent and leadership skills were quickly identified and she rose through the ranks joining the Anti-Crime team — a plain clothes unit that targeted violent street crime — eventually moving into the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit.

She then moved on to contribute to the NYPD’s Gang Unit operating in the Bronx among many other assignments and finished off her career with the NYPD commanding the 70th precinct as the Deputy Inspector.

“I saw babies as young as a year old shot and killed in their stroller at a family Barbeque. A stray bullet, fired by a gang member,” she told the crowd, adding that, “I saw this happening, over and over.”

Esposito writes on her campaign website that she “has witnessed the state and city she loves deteriorate in a spiralling decline.”

“Fatally flawed liberal policies like cashless bail, the defund the police movement, the Less is More Act, DAs like Alvin Bragg who won’t enforce the law, and so much more have surrendered our streets to criminals,” she says.

According to a recent report titled “More Criminals, More Crime: Measuring the Public Safety Impact of New York’s 2018 Bail Law” published this year by the Manhattan Institute, crime in the Big Apple and across the state of New York has surged by double digits in practically all categories following the implementation of New York’s bail reform laws.

According to the report, the period between March 15, 2019 and March 15 2020 saw burglaries in New York state rise by 26.5 percent while robberies rose by an astounding 33.9 percent.

Shooting incidents rose by 22.9 percent during the same period as well as grand larceny which increased by 15.8 percent. Car thefts increased by an astounding 68 percent in the same period.

“The only crimes to show decreases were murder (-3.2%) and rape (-11.5%), crimes for which judges could still set bail,” the report reads.

Esposito seeks to reverse this trend by leading the state, alongside her running mate, Zeldin, by providing “courageous leadership that will protect everyday New Yorkers, drive down their cost of living, and restore our state to glory.”

Esposito is running on a platform that promises to put “communities before criminals” and she has an extensive, documented plan to achieve this goal.

She wants to repeal cashless bail and the Less is More Act, remove attorneys who don’t enforce the law, give judges more discretion in adolescent offender cases and setting bail, increase penalties for looting businesses and enact a Law Enforcement Bill of Rights to protect frontline officers who are protecting communities.

The rights of victims of crime are a top priority for Espositio. She is promising to overhaul the Board of Parole/Parole hearing process, require unanimous decisions by Parole Commissioners when granting parole, replace members of the Parole Board who have expressed poor judgment and require consideration of 3rd party testimony from victims and victims’ families, among a slew of other initiatives.

At the gala Esposito asked the room full of supporters, “Are we ready? Are we ready? Because I know that we are on the precipice of history. Are we ready to make history? Are we ready to take our state back? Are we ready to be in control of what is best for our families and our children? I think we’re ready. I think we’re ready.”

New Yorkers from across the state will hit the polls on Nov. 8 this year to decide on the future of the state, choosing their Governor, Lt. Governor and representatives for all 150 districts for the New York State Assembly.

Lee Zeldin recently told Vision Times, “We are fighting to save our state and we need everyone to get out and vote on Nov. 8 … So tell all of your readers, they have an important role to play, register to vote and show up on Nov. 8.”