US Army Openly Preparing to Enter Ukraine, Says CBS

An elite division of the United States Army is “fully prepared to cross the border into Ukraine,” says establishment media crown jewel CBS News.

The Oct. 21 article, titled ”The U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne is Practicing for War With Russia Just Miles From Ukraine’s Border,” highlights a possible — and disturbing — escalation in the Russia-NATO confrontation.

The article focuses on the 101st Airborne Division, dubbed the “Screaming Eagles,” notable because the battalion “has been deployed to Europe for the first time in almost 80 years.”

CBS gets an exclusive sneak peak: "The US Army's 101st Airborne is practicing for war with Russia just miles from Ukraine's border"



"It's not just about defending NATO territory," correspondent @charliecbs reports. "They're fully prepared to cross over into Ukrainian territory" pic.twitter.com/XE2OfHZV4o — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 22, 2022

CBS noted that the Screaming Eagles were deployed “amid soaring tension between Russia and the American-led NATO military alliance.”

The 101st are ”trained to deploy on any battlefield in the world within hours, ready to fight.”

The video piece explained that CBS was called to accompany two high-ranking Screaming Eagles commanding officers “on a Black Hawk helicopter for the hour-long ride to the very edge of NATO territory — only around three miles from Romania’s border with Ukraine” to observe a live-fire exercise.

CBS framed the root of the concern in Russia’s advancement from Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Because Russia has been pushing from the Crimea towards Kherson, “That threat, so close to NATO territory in Romania, is why one of America’s most elite air assault divisions has been sent in, with some heavy equipment,” CBS stated.

Screaming Eagles Deputy Commander Brigadier General John Lubas told the outlet, “We’re ready to defend every inch of NATO soil” as the article described their Black Hawk landing on the scene of the live fire exercise, which CBS then informed those still actually reading was conducted as a joint wargame between Romania and the United States.

“The tank rounds and artillery fire were real. The drill was meant to recreate the battles Ukraine’s forces are fighting every day against Russian troops, just across the border. The war games so close to that border are a clear message to Russia and to America’s NATO allies, that the U.S. Army is here,” CBS wrote.

If any doubt remains that a deadly brinkmanship between Russia and NATO is real, then comments made in the segment by a Romanian general comparing the situation to World War II should bring the scene into focus.

Lulian Berdila, Major General for the Romanian Army, told CBS, “The real meaning for me, to have the American troops here, is like if you were to have allies in Normandy before any enemy was there.”

CBS elucidated at the end of the article that 4,700 troops from the 101st Airborne are currently deployed “to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.”

Authors then directly quoted the regimen’s commanders as stating they are “ready to fight tonight.”

But CBS added the most important caveat to the piece at the end of the article in its own words, “…and while they’re there to defend NATO territory, if the fighting escalates or there’s any attack on NATO, they’re fully prepared to cross the border into Ukraine.”

It's always a bad sign when the US military starts embedding the largest media corporations to enable exciting war shots for the evening network news.



Biden has done literally everything to make the US a belligerent in the war in Ukraine short of deploying full battalions there. https://t.co/36J1vPu0bC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 23, 2022

Well decorated journalist and co-founder of The Intercept, Glenn Greenwald, warned the public on Twitter about the gravity of the piece’s colorings, “It’s always a bad sign when the US military starts embedding the largest media corporations to enable exciting war shots for the evening network news.”

Greenwald continued, “Biden has done literally everything to make the US a belligerent in the war in Ukraine short of deploying full battalions there.”