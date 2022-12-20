Thousands of Fans take Over Buenos Aires Roads to Join World Cup Celebrations

Thousands of fans flocked to Buenos Aires’s streets on Tuesday (December 20) to join the celebrations of the FIFA World Cup victory in the city.

A thunderous atmosphere was created at 25 de Mayo road and 9 de Julio avenue as supporters headed downtown to follow the national team bus parade.

The Argentine capital has been in party mode since the dramatic victory over France in Sunday’s final in Qatar, which has helped mask economic woes in the South American nation battling one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

Around midday, hundreds of thousands had congregated in downtown Buenos Aires, with major roads shut down for the parade.

Led by Lionel Messi, the team arrived in the early hours at Ezeiza airport where despite it being around 3 a.m. (0600 GMT) thousands were waiting with banners, flags and flares, and howling in joy after 36 years since the country’s last World Cup victory.

By Reuters (Production: Juan Bustamante, Anna Portella)