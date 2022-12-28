World Economic Forum 2023 Davos Summit Cancels Elon Musk’s Twitter

The globalist policy facilitator World Economic Forum’s 2023 summit in Davos, Switzerland has removed any mention of Twitter from its social media handouts in the wake of Elon Musk’s turfing of the company’s leftist old guard following his $45 billion takeover.

Investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel pointed out in a Dec. 23 Substack post that the WEF had removed mention of Twitter from its How to Follow Davos 2023 webpage while simultaneously advising believers to interact with the Davos hashtags on Chinese Communist Party controlled TikTok, Weibo, and social credit keystone WeChat.

The news came shortly before a Dec. 24 tweet by Musk responding to a user who noted a 2008 Bloomberg article that lauded one of Musk’s credentials as being a graduate of the WEF and frontman Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders training school.

I was invited to WEF, but declined — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2022

Musk replied only with, “I was invited to WEF, but declined.”

Following Musk’s takeover of Twitter and his subsequent termination of large swaths of the previous staff and its entrenched ideologues, the company was quickly met with a wave of cancel culture from advertisers and establishment media.

That wave only accelerated as Musk allowed the release of the “Twitter Files” to select relatively non-establishment journalists showing scandals prevailed under previous management that quietly worked hand-in-hand with the U.S. intelligence and law enforcement communities — and even the White House — to censor freedom of speech surrounding the 2020 Presidential Elections and the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pseudopandemic and its universal vaccination attempt.

READ MORE ON THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Schachtel used the opportunity to point out to readers that the WEF has a long standing cozy relationship with the Chinese Communist Party, “In 2018, the CCP awarded Klaus Schwab with its China Reform Friendship Medal, a medal for non-Chinese people who do the CCP’s bidding overseas,” he stated.

Additionally, the organization holds an “Annual Meeting of the New Champions” each year inside mainland China, which Schachtel describes as serving the purpose of “facilitat[ing] partnerships between international businesses and the Chinese Community Party.”

A February of 2022 investigative journalism piece by Iain Davis published by Unlimited Hangout further noted that the CCP’s notorious social credit system wherein citizens’ rights to access the banking system, transportation networks, and employment, is lynchpinned on compliance with the Party’s narrative and other elements such as COVID test and vaccination status, serves as the erstwhile model that the WEF would like to install globally.

Davis first explained the WEF’s well known Great Reset policy push, “Throughout the pseudopandemic, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has partnered with government and intergovernmental organisations to promote its Great Reset policy agenda.”

Adding, “In October 2019, shortly before the pseudopandemic began, the WEF published Global Technology Governance: A Multistakeholder Approach.”

The author continued, “In this multistakeholder system, elected governments are merely one among many stakeholders. Most of the leading partners…are private corporations, such as the Bank for International Settlements, or they represent private corporate interests, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development for example.”

The lengthy article then linked how the overall vision of the Great Reset conforms to the nature of the CCP’s century of totalitarian rule and implementation the most elaborate surveillance state on Earth, “The modernisation of China was seen as an opportunity to develop an advanced technocratic society which, while developing both economically and technologically, would remain a dictatorship.”

“This presented…a perfect test bed for the construction of a Technate. Technocracy provides centralised authority over a managed capitalist system. It allows business to prosper so long as it adheres to the diktats of the technocrats,” Davis continued.

In his post, Schachtel noted that the Davos 2023 presentation list reads like a wish list of the most well known globalist-woke policy implementations, “On the agenda for the 2023 conference includes event titles such as Why We Need Battery Passports, Leading The Charge Through Earth’s New Normal, A Living Wage For All, Enabling An Equitable Transition, and Beyond The Rainbow: Advancing LGBTQ+ Rights, among others.”

“It should come as no surprise that the ruling class’s favorite narrative and ideas shop for technocratic tyranny has come after Twitter, given that the latter app is now serving as the one major global social media platform for open debate and dialogue,” Schachtel concluded.