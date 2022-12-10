UK Gov Sought Custom Shadowbans From Twitter’s Old Guard in 2020 Pandemic Hysteria

Forget the transgressions of the revelations in the latest installments of “The Twitter Files” showing the nearly inexorable link between the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the pre-Elon Musk socialist Twitter administration as the de facto public-private partnership shadowbanned accounts that exposed child grooming and challenged obvious problems with the 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections.

For Twitter’s old guard, their bad habits appear to have international scope, as evidenced in a Dec. 10 piece published in The Spectator titled The Truth About Matt Hancock and published by Isabel Oakeshott.

The lengthy piece is a miniature of a book titled Pandemic Diaries published in joint by former UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock and Oakeshott, where Oakeshott, no fan of Hancock and the now-defunct Johnson administration’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdown and mandatory vaccination policies, discusses her time working on the publication.

The piece, while well written and lucid to readers, is primarily just a recap of two years of government overreach.

However, piquing the attention of the millions of viewers who have been recently exposed to the revelations of Elon Musk showing the old guard’s fetish for using arbitrary and capricious administrative powers to silence conservative and anti-Party line pandemic voices was a section titled The Dissenters nested several hundred words into the article.

Oakeshott wrote, “As far as Hancock was concerned, anyone who fundamentally disagreed with his approach was mad and dangerous and needed to be shut down…how quickly the suppression of genuine medical misinformation – a worthy endeavour during a public health crisis – morphed into an aggressive government-driven campaign to smear and silence those who criticised the response.”

The author explained how Hancock exercised his position to direct UK government bodies as major as the Cabinet Office and the Department of Health to deploy “the full power of the state to crush individuals and groups whose views were seen as a threat to public acceptance of official messages and policy.”

One of the key ways that this was achieved, Oakeshott noted, was that, “As early as January 2020, Hancock reveals that his special adviser was speaking to Twitter about ‘tweaking their algorithms’.”

The words boom like a train horn in the minds of those who just a day prior to the publication of Oakeshott’s piece read about how former Twitter Head of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth bragged in internal Slack messages about having special meetings with the FBI during the 2020 elections for the purposes of taking down former President Donald Trump and anyone else who questioned the integrity of election irregularities in the critical swing states.

Here's Trust and Safety head Yoel Roth, lamenting a lack of "generic enough" calendar descriptions to concealing his "very interesting" meeting partners.

Oakeshott added that Hancock also “personally texted his old coalition colleague Nick Clegg, now a big cheese at Facebook, to enlist his help.”

No wonder Twitter banned the word groomer.

“The former Lib Dem deputy prime minister was happy to oblige,” the author wrote.