NTD Television to Host First ‘Global Chinese Beauty Pageant’ in New York

NEW YORK, New York — On Feb. 10, New Tang Dynasty Television (NTD) held a press conference to announce that it will be hosting its inaugural Global Chinese Beauty Pageant at SUNY Purchase College’s Performing Arts Center in late September.

A global multimedia organization based in New York, NTD’s beauty pageant will run for a month from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1 (tentatively), and will be the first of its kind organized by the media company. The pageant — which will be held in Manhattan — promises to bring a fresh and exciting take on traditional beauty competitions, while restoring the five traditional qualities of ancient China: morality, righteousness, propriety, benevolence, and faith.

Richard Yin (L) and Lucy Zhou (R), organizers of Miss NTD’s Global Chinese Beauty Pageant, pictured during the press conference held at NTD’s headquarters in New York on Feb. 10, 2023. (Image: Vision Times)

READ MORE:

The “Miss NTD Global Chinese Beauty Pageant,” as it will be known, will be open to unmarried women aged 18 to 30 from all over the world; contests must be of at least one-third Chinese origin to qualify.

Contestants will be judged on their physical appearance, personality, talent, and intelligence. The pageant organizers aim to showcase the beauty and diversity of women from different ethnic backgrounds and cultures — all while aiming to promote traditional aesthetic values ​​of kindness, grace, and elegance showcased by women from ancient China, and passed down throughout the ages.

The competition will also feature a unique cultural performance segment where contestants will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in singing, dancing, or a “creative” performance. This will give the audience a glimpse into the rich arts and heritage of different Chinese ethnic groups, and promote cultural exchange and appreciation.

Rigorous standards

In addition to the physical beauty portion of the competition, the pageant will also focus on the inner beauty of the contestants via an interview portion and onstage question segment. The organizers aim to promote positive values such as confidence, self-esteem, and kindness — while encouraging the contestants to be role models for young women everywhere.

NTD’s Beauty Pageant is also committed to promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Contestants will be encouraged to adopt a healthy diet and exercise routine, and will be judged on their fitness and performance levels throughout the competition — helping raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and inspire young women to take care of their bodies and minds.

According to organizers, the pageant’s judges will include NTD’s Honorary Advisory Board consisting of international celebrities, Hollywood producers, supermodels, international beauty pageant champions, renowned makeup artists, and more.

Uniquely designed crown

The competition’s winner will be crowned with a priced tiara — which was especially designed and inspired by Shen Yun Performing Arts’ “Phoenix Fairy” jewelry series — to symbolize the vibrant and beautiful five-colored pattern of the phoenix; the tiara will be made up of five teardrop-shaped blue gemstones adorning a silver body set of crushed diamonds.

The winner will be crowned with this unique designed tiara made up of five teardrop-shaped blue gemstones adorning crushed diamonds. (Image: Miss NTD)

Known as one of China’s most sacred animals, the phoenix — feng huang in Chinese — is considered a mystical and honorable creature, or “King of Birds,” in Chinese culture. Inspired by one of Shen Yun’s dance pieces “Phoenix Fairies,” the pageant’s crown will use “light and smooth lines to create magnificent phoenix feathers that showcase the elegance of a phoenix,” NTD’s press release states.

Grand prize

The grand finale of the pageant will be a spectacular event featuring live performances, celebrity guests, and a slew of exciting surprises. The winner of the pageant will receive a grand prize — including a $10,000 cash award, designer dresses, a set of necklaces and earrings, gift items, and more.

With its unique approach to beauty, its commitment to promoting positive values, and its focus on cultural exchange, the NTD Global Chinese Beauty Pageant is sure to be a celebration of the innate beauty, and diversity of women from all over the world.

Set to be a landmark event in the world of beauty pageants, NTD’s beauty pageant will serve to inspire and empower young women everywhere while promoting authentic values of “authenticity, goodness, and beauty.”

NTD has also hosted a number of other acclaimed cultural events and arts competitions such as International Piano, Classical Chinese Dance, and Culinary competitions that have helped connect artists from all over the world while providing a unique place for them to hone and showcase their skills on a global platform.

For more information, including FAQs and eligibility requirements, please visit the official website here.