‘Good Vibes’: Middletown’s Quinnz Pinz Offers Hours of Fun With Friends and Family

On Dec. 22, Vision Times sat down with Jaime Quinn, owner and operator of Middletown’s Quinnz Pinz bowling alley, located in downtown Middletown, upstate New York, to discuss her family business and how it contributes to the community.

Previously known as Middletown Lanes, the bowling alley was first established in the 1940s but was purchased by the Quinn family in 1972 and has been operated by a Quinn ever since. Jamie’s father-in-law, Bob Sr., who started as a pin boy at the site, purchased the business after years of commitment and hard work.

“My husband and I have taken over since … It’s been a long time. I would say about 15 years. It’s a second generation business,” she said.

Jamie said she met her husband and co-owner, Bob Quinn, as a teenager at the bowling alley. “We met here when we were early kids. I was an early teenager. He was an early teenager and I’ve been here ever since,” she said. “My dad bowled here and on the weekends I would come here and watch my father bowl. Bobby was obviously a very good bowler and I would watch him. But, he chased me,” she added with a chuckle.

Following her father-in-laws retirement, Bob and Jamie took the reins and decided to invest in renovating the entire space and building.

“We renovated back in 2011 and we redid everything … just recently we redid the arcade,” she said adding that she and her husband traveled across the United States, looking at different bowling alleys “just to try and find what we wanted to do.”

Quinnz Pinz is not just a bowling alley, but an entire family entertainment center which offers billiards, arcade games and escape rooms as well as bowling. In addition to games, Quinnz Pinz has a full restaurant (Sweet Onion Brewhouse) on site, a stage for live music, and is the perfect place to hold special events. The entire facility is available to reserve for a large event and the restaurant offers catering services.

Upcoming events include live music shows and both pinball and bowling tournaments.

“It’s all amusement,” she said, adding that usually people think they are stopping in for an hour “but they’ll stay three or four.”

“It’s a very comfortable atmosphere. Doesn’t really matter who, what, where, when, what…everybody has a good time. It’s good vibes only,” she said.

A great place to fundraise

In addition to hosting bowling leagues, and events suitable for schools, camps and daycares, Quinnz Pinz is the perfect place to hold a fundraiser.

“School groups, sports teams, music departments, not-for-profit organizations, churches and other charities have all raised money for their cause without selling anything, “ reads their website. “What makes fundraising at Quinnz Pinz so incredible is that all the participants have a great time while raising money for something they believe in!”

Jaime said that recent events have been wildly successful including a holiday food drive — held by Quinnz Pinz and other local businesses — which raised thousands of dollars worth of food for a local soup kitchen. “Our whole pickup truck was full of food,” she said.

“This is just one of the bigger years. I think people were extra giving this year [because] they haven’t been able to donate in the past three years. So, we did a really good thing for the town,” she said.

Another recent event raised money for a local couple — long time contributors to the local music scene — who were impacted by cancer and poor health.

Jaime usually doesn’t like to talk about the good deeds her business does. She believes “You don’t tell people these things, you just do [it] for your community.”

Quinnz Pinz is located in the heart of Middletown at 13 Railroad Ave. They can be contacted online at their website quinnzpinz.com or by phone at (845) 343-8121. They are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but are open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Sundays they are open from noon until 8 p.m..